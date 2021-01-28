Denison Winter Sports Eye February Return

Courtesy: Denison Athletics

GRANVILLE, Ohio– Denison University is pleased to announce a return to intercollegiate competition in February for men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, and men’s and women’s indoor track & field. Intercollegiate competition is also a possibility for the varsity women’s fencing and men’s and women’s squash programs if ideal scheduling opportunities present themselves.

“We are committed to the health and safety of our student-athletes, our opponents, and the wider campus community,” said Nan Carney-DeBord , Denison’s Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics. “We have been working incredibly hard to usher in a safe return to intercollegiate athletics. Our protocols have been developed with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Ohio Department of Health, Licking County Health Department, National College Athletic Association (NCAA), North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC), and the National Athletic Training Association (NATA). It is critical that our student-athletes remain committed to the protocols that were established in the fall and that will carry forward into the spring semester. I am inspired by our student-athletes every day and I am hopeful that we can have a successful second semester, always together.”

The Denison men’s and women’s basketball teams will play a limited schedule against select North Coast Athletic Conference opponents beginning on Thursday, Feb. 4, and continuing through Saturday, March 6. Denison swimming & diving will compete in four dual meets beginning on Feb. 6 against Youngstown State at the Trumbull Aquatics Center and ending with a three-day dual against Ohio Wesleyan on March 5-7, also at the Trumbull Aquatics Center. The indoor track & field teams have four competition dates on the books beginning on Saturday, Feb. 13 with a dual meet at the College of Wooster. On Feb. 20 the women will host Robert Morris and the men will compete against Wabash at the Mitchell Fieldhouse in Granville.

“Our testing protocols were stringent in the fall and they are only being increased this spring in alignment with our university COVID mitigation plan,” continued Carney-DeBord. “We will remain agile and responsive as a college and will not hesitate to adjust schedules based on our situation at the time.”

Follow the links to view schedules for men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s swimming & diving, women’s swimming & diving, men’s indoor track & field, and women’s indoor track & field. Spectators will not be permitted at any of our indoor venues. Only necessary game day personnel will be admitted. Live video streams of home athletic contests will be provided by the Denison Sports Network.

Denison’s plans for a potential return to spring varsity athletic competition will be shared in the coming weeks as more information is gathered.