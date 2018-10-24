O’Connor, Coates & Peters Reap Gold At Millfield/Street Super Series

2018 TYR SUPER SERIES LEVEL 2 SC OPEN MEET

October 19th-21st

Millfield School, Somerset

SCM

Allows qualification for 2018 British Short Course Championships

Results

Millfield School, the old training grounds of Olympic medalist James Guy, teamed up with Street Swim Club to host the TYR SC Super Series, which took place last weekend. The competition featured one-year age groups from age 12 through 16, also with an 11&U category, as well as a 17+ category. That meant rising amateurs were competing in the same pool with the likes of 2016 Olympians Siobhan-Marie O’Connor and Georgia Coates.

In terms of elite swimmer results, O’Connor came away with 3 gold medals over the meet, including the 200m IM, 100m free and 100m fly. The versatile 23-year-old cruised to winning times of 2:10.71 in the IM, 54.69 in the free and 59.78 in the fly. All were well-off her personal bests, but solid efforts for an in-season meet.

19-year-old Coates took silver behind O’Connor in the 200m IM, stopping the clock at 2:14.63, and also took silver behind her Bath teammate in the 100m free in 55.56. Coates wound up claiming 3 golds of her own by the time all was said and done, however, as she topped the podium in the 200m breast (2:26.08), 200m free (1:58.51) and 100m breast (1:07.72).

2018 European Championships relay medalist Jacob Peters was also in the pool, with the 18-year-old coming away with 5 individual meet titles. The Poole athlete proved fastest in the 100m fly (52.86), 100m back (55.75), 50m free (23.17), 50m fly (23.74) and 200m fly (2:00.28).

At the end of the competition, Birmingham Swimming earned ‘Club of the Meet’, while a pair of 12-year-olds earned ‘Swimmers of the Meet’. Tristyn James of the City of Cardiff Swimming Club took the boys’ title after claiming 9 individual gold medals while Frankie Hatchard of Millfield was recognized for the women for her 6 individual golds.