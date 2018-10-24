Swedish Swimming Releases Milestone Meet Qualification Procedures

The Swedish Swimming Federation has released its selection criteria for three upcoming milestone meets. Below you can find the qualifying procedures for the 2018 Nordic Championships slated for December 7th-9th in Oulu, Finland, the 2019 World University Games (Universiade) scheduled for next July, as well as the 2019 FINA World Championships also set for next July.

The selection procedures are linked for each competition, while the actual minimum qualification standards for each event are listed for men and women.

2018 Nordic Championships (12/07/18 – 12/09/18) – Selection Criteria

Selected from Swedish Championships set for 11/14 – 11/18

Squad of 24 team members (maximum)

Swimmers selected to 2018 Short Course World Championships are not eligible

Consideration times listed below per birth years

2019 World University Games (Universiade) (07/04/19 – 07/09/19) – Selection Criteria

Selected from 2019 Swim Open Stockholm set for 04/13 – 04/16

2 fastest swimmers per event selected

Additional competitions may be used as qualifying meets if they are approved in advance

Consideration Times per below:

2019 FINA World Championships (07/21/19 – 07/28/19) – Selection Criteria