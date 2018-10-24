Swimming Australia Celebrates Community Legends

Courtesy: Swimming Australia

The backbone of Swimming in Australia will be recognized during the Hancock Prospecting Australian Short Course Championships with the presentation of three awards that aim to recognize the performance, passion, and dedication of grassroots participants and volunteers.

The second night of finals (Friday) at the Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Centre will be when the highly anticipated Participation Awards will also be announced, including the Roger Smith Technical Official of the Year, Optus Local Legend of the Year and Optus Club of the Year.

Swimming Australia’s General Manager of Participation and Sport Development, Paul Malcolm said: “These awards recognize the excellence of , swimming clubs, volunteers and technical officials, and their dedication to upholding the sport in the highest regard.”

“Volunteers and clubs are the life blood of swimming in Australia and we are fortunate enough to have thousands of volunteers throughout the country who put in countless hours at their clubs.

“Whether that be through cooking the BBQ, coaching, administration or through being a technical official.

“This is our chance to acknowledge and celebrate some of these achievements during the past year,” he added.

The 2018 Participation Awards are as follows:

Roger Smith Technical Official of the Year

The 2018 Technical Official of the Year will be awarded to an individual who has attained a level of excellence in the field of technical officiating and whose performance sets them apart from their peers. The nominee’s achievements from 1 July 2017 to 30 June 2018 must have been of such a standard of excellence to warrant their receipt of this award.

Roger Smith Technical Official – 2018 Finalists

Finalist Club State Stephanie McLachlan Marion SA Erin Collis Gardens Swimming Club Inc QLD Cherry Smith Peakhurst ASC NSW Kaye Bolger Albany WA Ken Houghton DVE Aquatic Swimming Club VIC

Optus Local Legend of the Year

Swimming Australia is passionate about acknowledging those who give their time to better our great sport. We like to call them “Optus Local Legends” because that’s exactly what they are. People who will always volunteer to assist whenever anything at a local club needs to be done and donate their time to ensure the club operates smoothly. These people have been nominated by their respective states for their outstanding contribution to swimming.

Optus Local Legend – 2018 Finalists

Finalist Club State Chris Hayes Deniliquin & Swimming NSW NSW Julia Roberts Kambalda Amateur Swimming Club WA Kerri Donaldson -Mellor Vitor Renmark SA Julie Walsh Melton Swimming Club VIC

Optus Club of the Year

The Swimming Australia Optus Club of the Year award aims to recognize and reward swimming clubs that have demonstrated a commitment and passion to positively change lives through swimming. This award recognizes swimming club development and achievements between 1 July 2017 and 30 June 2018. As part of this award, clubs will receive $500 prize money to put towards their club. These people have been nominated by their respective states.

Optus Club of the Year – 2018 Finalists