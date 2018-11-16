Nyls Korstanje Explains Why He Likes “Super Short Course” So Much (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

2018 IU INVITATIONAL

Thursday-Saturday, November 15-17th

Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, IN

Short Course Yards

Live Results

MEN’S 50 FREE FINALS

Justin Ress edged a competitive field in the men’s 50 free, clocking 19.38 to improve on his prelim season-best of 19.42. Zach Apple of Indiana was a tenth better than the heats to take 2nd in 19.47, and his Hoosier teammate Bruno Blaskovic (who was 19.39 this morning) was 3rd in 19.50.

NC State’s Nyls Korstanje was the fastest this morning in 19.29, a time that remains the fastest in the nation so far, but added three-tenths tonight to settle for 4th in 19.59.