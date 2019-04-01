Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Nowicki and Meitz Earn Wins on Day 3 of Indy Sectionals

2019 INDIANAPOLIS SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • March 28-31, 2019
  • Indiana University Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana
  • LCM (50m course)
  • Live Stream (FREE)
  • Results on Meet Mobile “2019 Speedo Sectionals at Indianapolis”
  • Live Results

The third day of the Indy Sectional meet, national team members Devon Nowicki and Kaersten Meitz graced the top of the podium in the finals session.

Meitz, representing Boilermaker Aquatics, broke the sectional meet record with a 4:08.88. The national team member’s personal best of 4:07.60 placed 4th at the 2018 US Nationals over summer. Nowicki, representing Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics (MLA), won with a 1:02.00. At the 2018 Summer Nats meet, Nowicki placed third in the 100 breast (59.48) and second in the 50 breast (27.12), earning a spot on the national team as well.

The other sectional meet record of the day was from Carmel Swim Club in the 200 free relay. The quartet of Avery Williams (26.44), Meghan Christman (26.30), Colleen Duffy (26.62), and Kelly Pash (25.57) broke their former 2017 mark (1:45.53) with a 1:44.93. Pash was victorious in the 200 fly final with a 2:11.39, just 0.05s off the sectional meet record.

More Day 3 Highlights:

  • Another MLA swimmer, Kathryn Ackerman, took home a win in the 100 back (1:02.68).
  • Carmel swimmers Jacob Mitchell and Wyatt Davis both earned 1 individual and 1 relay win on day 3.  Davis was on top in the 100 back (55.25) and Mitchell won the 400 free (3:52.79). Mitchell (1:51.00) and Davis (1:52.17) were joined by Augustus Rothrock (1:55.22) and Alec Delong (1:55.84) to win the 800 free relay with a 7:34.23.
  • Purdue swimmer and Malaysian-native Jinq En Phee won the 100 breast with a 1:09.59. Also breaking 1:10 was Ohio State’s Janessa Mathews (1:09.71).
  • Scarlet Aquatics scored a 1-2-3 finish in the men’s 200 fly. Leading the charge was Pan Pacs consolation-finalist Jonathan Gomez (2:00.45), joined by Gabriel Orbe (2:00.77) and Dare Rose (2:01.46). Rose’s PB of 1:58.97 is the 9th-fastest time swum in the 15-16 age group.

Team Scores After Day 3:

Top 5 Men

1. Carmel Swim Club                  691   
2. Scarlet Aquatics                435.5
3. Bluefish Swim Club                426   
4. Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics       333
5. Oly Swimming                      318

Top 5 Women

1. Carmel Swim Club                614.5   
2. Bluefish Swim Club                563
3. SwimMAC Carolina                529.5   
4. Northern KY Clippers Swimming     445
5. Ohio State Swim Club              423

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swammer

He’s alive!! I haven’t heard about Nowicki since nationals.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro has had a huge passion for swimming since his first dive in the pool. He joined the sport at age 11 and instantly became drawn to the sport. He was a breaststroker and IMer when competing, but still uses the sport as his go-to cardio. As a kinesiology …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!