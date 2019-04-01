Nowicki and Meitz Earn Wins on Day 3 of Indy Sectionals

2019 INDIANAPOLIS SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 28-31, 2019

Indiana University Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana

LCM (50m course)

Live Stream (FREE)

Results on Meet Mobile “2019 Speedo Sectionals at Indianapolis”

Live Results

The third day of the Indy Sectional meet, national team members Devon Nowicki and Kaersten Meitz graced the top of the podium in the finals session.

Meitz, representing Boilermaker Aquatics, broke the sectional meet record with a 4:08.88. The national team member’s personal best of 4:07.60 placed 4th at the 2018 US Nationals over summer. Nowicki, representing Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics (MLA), won with a 1:02.00. At the 2018 Summer Nats meet, Nowicki placed third in the 100 breast (59.48) and second in the 50 breast (27.12), earning a spot on the national team as well.

The other sectional meet record of the day was from Carmel Swim Club in the 200 free relay. The quartet of Avery Williams (26.44), Meghan Christman (26.30), Colleen Duffy (26.62), and Kelly Pash (25.57) broke their former 2017 mark (1:45.53) with a 1:44.93. Pash was victorious in the 200 fly final with a 2:11.39, just 0.05s off the sectional meet record.

More Day 3 Highlights:

Another MLA swimmer, Kathryn Ackerman , took home a win in the 100 back (1:02.68).

, took home a win in the 100 back (1:02.68). Carmel swimmers Jacob Mitchell and Wyatt Davis both earned 1 individual and 1 relay win on day 3. Davis was on top in the 100 back (55.25) and Mitchell won the 400 free (3:52.79). Mitchell (1:51.00) and Davis (1:52.17) were joined by Augustus Rothrock (1:55.22) and Alec Delong (1:55.84) to win the 800 free relay with a 7:34.23.

and both earned 1 individual and 1 relay win on day 3. Davis was on top in the 100 back (55.25) and Mitchell won the 400 free (3:52.79). Mitchell (1:51.00) and Davis (1:52.17) were joined by (1:55.22) and (1:55.84) to win the 800 free relay with a 7:34.23. Purdue swimmer and Malaysian-native Jinq En Phee won the 100 breast with a 1:09.59. Also breaking 1:10 was Ohio State’s Janessa Mathews (1:09.71).

won the 100 breast with a 1:09.59. Also breaking 1:10 was Ohio State’s (1:09.71). Scarlet Aquatics scored a 1-2-3 finish in the men’s 200 fly. Leading the charge was Pan Pacs consolation-finalist Jonathan Gomez (2:00.45), joined by Gabriel Orbe (2:00.77) and Dare Rose (2:01.46). Rose’s PB of 1:58.97 is the 9th-fastest time swum in the 15-16 age group.

Team Scores After Day 3:

Top 5 Men

1. Carmel Swim Club 691 2. Scarlet Aquatics 435.5 3. Bluefish Swim Club 426 4. Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics 333 5. Oly Swimming 318

Top 5 Women

1. Carmel Swim Club 614.5 2. Bluefish Swim Club 563 3. SwimMAC Carolina 529.5 4. Northern KY Clippers Swimming 445 5. Ohio State Swim Club 423