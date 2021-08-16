NOVA of Virginia’s Zoe Dixon Cracks 2:12.62 200 IM at NCSAs, #13 All-Time 17yo

2021 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships
NOVA of Virginia’s Zoe Dixon, 17, had an incredible meet at last week’s NCSA Summer Championships, clocking personal bests in 6 events, and breaking 3 meet records. Dixon’s top races came in the IMs, of which she won both the 200 and 400, breaking both meet records as well.
In the 200 IM, Dixon’s final individual event, she roared to a new lifetime best of 2:12.62, bettering her previous best by 1.27 seconds. The swim broke the previous record held by Torri Huske, and gave Dixon her highest all-time ranking of any of her races last week. Dixon is now ranked #18 all-time in the 17-18 girls age group.
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Date
|11
|2:11.92
|Maya DiRado
|8/2/2011
|12
|2:11.96
|Justina Kozan
|8/7/2021
|13
|2:12.09
|Kathleen Baker
|5/17/2015
|14
|2:12.11
|Kate Douglass
|12/5/2019
|15
|2:12.12
|Ariana Kukors
|8/17/2006
|16
|2:12.32
|Ella Eastin
|8/3/2015
|17
|2:12.57
|Missy Franklin
|1/18/2013
|18
|2:12.62
|Zoe Dixon
|8/14/2021
|19
|2:12.72
|Celina Li
|7/30/2013
|20
|2:12.83
|Margaret Aroesty
|8/6/2017
Dixon is now nearing the top 10 all-time for 17-year-olds in the event. Her 2:12.62 lifts her up to #13 among 17-year-olds:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Meet
|11
|2:12.23
|Elizabeth Pelton
|2011 Pro Swim Series – Minneapolis
|12
|2:12.57
|Missy Franklin
|2013 Pro Swim Series – Austin
|13
|2:12.62
|Zoe Dixon
|2021 NCSA Summer Champs
|14
|2:12.73
|Celina Li
|2013 Summer Nationals
|15
|2:13.04
|Charlotte Hook
|2020 Olympic Trials Wave II
|16
|2:13.12
|Ella Eastin
|2014 Jr Pan Pacific Champs
|17
|2:13.17
|Kathleen Baker
|2014 Pro Series – Charlotte
|18
|2:13.23
|Margaret Aroesty
|2016 Jr Pan Pacific Champs
|19
|2:13.55
|Kate Douglass
|2019 Atlanta Classic
|20
|2:13.70
|Jasmine Tosky
|2011 Pro Series – Ann Arbor
In the 400 IM, Dixon’s time of 4:42.25 marked a new personal best by a little less than a second. With the swim, she rose to #26 all-time within the 17-18 age group, and is now the #18 performer all-time among 17-year-olds.
Outside the IMs, Dixon clocked a 2:12.06 in the 200 back on the first night of the meet. That time now makes Dixon #40 all-time for 17-18 girls. She also broke 2:30 for the first time in the 200 breast, winning the event in 2:29.82, breaking the meet record in the process. Dixon is now tied for #55 all-time in the age group in the 200 breast.
|Event
|Previous Best
|New Personal Best
|Improvement
|200 IM
|2:13.89
|2:12.62
|-1.27
|400 IM
|4:43.01
|4:42.25
|-0.76
|50 back
|30.07
|29.69
|-0.38
|200 back
|2:13.38
|2:12.06
|-1.32
|200 breast
|2:32.28
|2:29.82
|-2.46
|200 free
|2:07.66
|2:06.34
|-1.32
Dixon is committed to the University of Florida for the fall of 2022.