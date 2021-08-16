NOVA of Virginia’s Zoe Dixon Cracks 2:12.62 200 IM at NCSAs, #13 All-Time 17yo

2021 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships

August 10-14, 2021

Huntsville, AL Huntsville Aquatic Center

NOVA of Virginia’s Zoe Dixon, 17, had an incredible meet at last week’s NCSA Summer Championships, clocking personal bests in 6 events, and breaking 3 meet records. Dixon’s top races came in the IMs, of which she won both the 200 and 400, breaking both meet records as well.

In the 200 IM, Dixon’s final individual event, she roared to a new lifetime best of 2:12.62, bettering her previous best by 1.27 seconds. The swim broke the previous record held by Torri Huske, and gave Dixon her highest all-time ranking of any of her races last week. Dixon is now ranked #18 all-time in the 17-18 girls age group.

Rank Time Swimmer Date 11 2:11.92 Maya DiRado 8/2/2011 12 2:11.96 Justina Kozan 8/7/2021 13 2:12.09 Kathleen Baker 5/17/2015 14 2:12.11 Kate Douglass 12/5/2019 15 2:12.12 Ariana Kukors 8/17/2006 16 2:12.32 Ella Eastin 8/3/2015 17 2:12.57 Missy Franklin 1/18/2013 18 2:12.62 Zoe Dixon 8/14/2021 19 2:12.72 Celina Li 7/30/2013 20 2:12.83 Margaret Aroesty 8/6/2017

Dixon is now nearing the top 10 all-time for 17-year-olds in the event. Her 2:12.62 lifts her up to #13 among 17-year-olds:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 11 2:12.23 Elizabeth Pelton 2011 Pro Swim Series – Minneapolis 12 2:12.57 Missy Franklin 2013 Pro Swim Series – Austin 13 2:12.62 Zoe Dixon 2021 NCSA Summer Champs 14 2:12.73 Celina Li 2013 Summer Nationals 15 2:13.04 Charlotte Hook 2020 Olympic Trials Wave II 16 2:13.12 Ella Eastin 2014 Jr Pan Pacific Champs 17 2:13.17 Kathleen Baker 2014 Pro Series – Charlotte 18 2:13.23 Margaret Aroesty 2016 Jr Pan Pacific Champs 19 2:13.55 Kate Douglass 2019 Atlanta Classic 20 2:13.70 Jasmine Tosky 2011 Pro Series – Ann Arbor

In the 400 IM, Dixon’s time of 4:42.25 marked a new personal best by a little less than a second. With the swim, she rose to #26 all-time within the 17-18 age group, and is now the #18 performer all-time among 17-year-olds.

Outside the IMs, Dixon clocked a 2:12.06 in the 200 back on the first night of the meet. That time now makes Dixon #40 all-time for 17-18 girls. She also broke 2:30 for the first time in the 200 breast, winning the event in 2:29.82, breaking the meet record in the process. Dixon is now tied for #55 all-time in the age group in the 200 breast.

Event Previous Best New Personal Best Improvement 200 IM 2:13.89 2:12.62 -1.27 400 IM 4:43.01 4:42.25 -0.76 50 back 30.07 29.69 -0.38 200 back 2:13.38 2:12.06 -1.32 200 breast 2:32.28 2:29.82 -2.46 200 free 2:07.66 2:06.34 -1.32

Dixon is committed to the University of Florida for the fall of 2022.