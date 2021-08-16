Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

TNT Swimming’s Levenia Sim Clocks 28.79 LCM 50 BK, #8 All-Time for 15-Year-Olds

2021 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships

TNT Swimming 15-year-old Levenia Sim swam lifetime bests in 7 events at last weeks NCSA Summer Championships. The newly-turned 15-year-old’s best race arguably came on the final night of the meet, when she swam a 28.79 to win the women’s 50 backstroke.

The swim was a personal best for Sim by 0.37 seconds, which is considerable given that her previous best of 29.16 was swum less than a month ago. Not only was the swim a personal best for Sim, it also launched her into the all-time top 10 for 15-year-olds, as well as the 15-16 girls age group. Sim is now ranked #8 all-time for 15-year-olds in the girls LCM 50 back.

Here are the current all-time top 10 rankings for 15-year-olds:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet
1 27.85 Regan Smith 2018 Pro Series – Austin
2 28.17 Isabelle Stadden 2018 Mel Zajac Jr. International
3 28.44 Phoebe Bacon 2018 Summer Nationals
4 28.54 Maggie Wanezek 2021 Speedo Summer Champs
5 28.65 Annabel Crush 2018 Summer Nationals
6 28.71 Alex Walsh 2017 Summer Nationals
7 28.77 Claire Curzan 2019 World Jr Champs
8 28.79 Levenia Sim 2021 NCSA Summer Champs
9 28.94 Grace Ariola 2015 World JR Champs
9 28.94 Gretchen Walsh 2018 Summer Nationals

Sim has just narrowly made it into the all-time top 10 for 15-16 girls as well:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet
1 27.85 Regan Smith 2018 Pro Series – Austin
2 28.02 Phoebe Bacon 2019 Mare Nostrum – Canet
3 28.13 Isabelle Stadden 2018 Summer Nationals
4 28.25 Alex Walsh 2018 Summer Nationals
5 28.54 Maggie Wanezek 2021 Speedo Summer Champs
6 28.65 Annabel Crush 2018 Summer Nationals
7 28.66 Katharine Berkoff 2017 Summer Nationals
8 28.70 Abby Kapeller 2019 Pro Series – Austin
9 28.79 Claire Curzan 2019 World Jr Champs
10 28.79 Levenia Sim 2021 NCSA Summer Champs

Here is a summary of Sim’s personal bests last week:

Event Previous Best New Personal Best Improvement
50 fly 28.21 27.77 -0.44
100 fly 1:01.46 1:00.91 -0.55
200 fly 2:23.69 2:20.19 -3.50
50 free 27.30 26.88 -0.42
100 free 58.74 57.95 -0.79
50 breast 34.83 33.12 -1.71
50 back 29.16 28.79 -0.37

