TNT Swimming’s Levenia Sim Clocks 28.79 LCM 50 BK, #8 All-Time for 15-Year-Olds

2021 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships

August 10-14, 2021

Huntsville, AL Huntsville Aquatic Center

TNT Swimming 15-year-old Levenia Sim swam lifetime bests in 7 events at last weeks NCSA Summer Championships. The newly-turned 15-year-old’s best race arguably came on the final night of the meet, when she swam a 28.79 to win the women’s 50 backstroke.

The swim was a personal best for Sim by 0.37 seconds, which is considerable given that her previous best of 29.16 was swum less than a month ago. Not only was the swim a personal best for Sim, it also launched her into the all-time top 10 for 15-year-olds, as well as the 15-16 girls age group. Sim is now ranked #8 all-time for 15-year-olds in the girls LCM 50 back.

Here are the current all-time top 10 rankings for 15-year-olds:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 27.85 Regan Smith 2018 Pro Series – Austin 2 28.17 Isabelle Stadden 2018 Mel Zajac Jr. International 3 28.44 Phoebe Bacon 2018 Summer Nationals 4 28.54 Maggie Wanezek 2021 Speedo Summer Champs 5 28.65 Annabel Crush 2018 Summer Nationals 6 28.71 Alex Walsh 2017 Summer Nationals 7 28.77 Claire Curzan 2019 World Jr Champs 8 28.79 Levenia Sim 2021 NCSA Summer Champs 9 28.94 Grace Ariola 2015 World JR Champs 9 28.94 Gretchen Walsh 2018 Summer Nationals

Sim has just narrowly made it into the all-time top 10 for 15-16 girls as well:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 27.85 Regan Smith 2018 Pro Series – Austin 2 28.02 Phoebe Bacon 2019 Mare Nostrum – Canet 3 28.13 Isabelle Stadden 2018 Summer Nationals 4 28.25 Alex Walsh 2018 Summer Nationals 5 28.54 Maggie Wanezek 2021 Speedo Summer Champs 6 28.65 Annabel Crush 2018 Summer Nationals 7 28.66 Katharine Berkoff 2017 Summer Nationals 8 28.70 Abby Kapeller 2019 Pro Series – Austin 9 28.79 Claire Curzan 2019 World Jr Champs 10 28.79 Levenia Sim 2021 NCSA Summer Champs

Here is a summary of Sim’s personal bests last week: