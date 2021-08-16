TNT Swimming’s Levenia Sim Clocks 28.79 LCM 50 BK, #8 All-Time for 15-Year-Olds

2021 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships
- August 10-14, 2021
- Huntsville, AL
- Huntsville Aquatic Center
- Meet Site
- Psych Sheet
- Timelines
- LIVE STREAM
- Live results can be found on MeetMobile
TNT Swimming 15-year-old Levenia Sim swam lifetime bests in 7 events at last weeks NCSA Summer Championships. The newly-turned 15-year-old’s best race arguably came on the final night of the meet, when she swam a 28.79 to win the women’s 50 backstroke.
The swim was a personal best for Sim by 0.37 seconds, which is considerable given that her previous best of 29.16 was swum less than a month ago. Not only was the swim a personal best for Sim, it also launched her into the all-time top 10 for 15-year-olds, as well as the 15-16 girls age group. Sim is now ranked #8 all-time for 15-year-olds in the girls LCM 50 back.
Here are the current all-time top 10 rankings for 15-year-olds:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Meet
|1
|27.85
|Regan Smith
|2018 Pro Series – Austin
|2
|28.17
|Isabelle Stadden
|2018 Mel Zajac Jr. International
|3
|28.44
|Phoebe Bacon
|2018 Summer Nationals
|4
|28.54
|Maggie Wanezek
|2021 Speedo Summer Champs
|5
|28.65
|Annabel Crush
|2018 Summer Nationals
|6
|28.71
|Alex Walsh
|2017 Summer Nationals
|7
|28.77
|Claire Curzan
|2019 World Jr Champs
|8
|28.79
|Levenia Sim
|2021 NCSA Summer Champs
|9
|28.94
|Grace Ariola
|2015 World JR Champs
|9
|28.94
|Gretchen Walsh
|2018 Summer Nationals
Sim has just narrowly made it into the all-time top 10 for 15-16 girls as well:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Meet
|1
|27.85
|Regan Smith
|2018 Pro Series – Austin
|2
|28.02
|Phoebe Bacon
|2019 Mare Nostrum – Canet
|3
|28.13
|Isabelle Stadden
|2018 Summer Nationals
|4
|28.25
|Alex Walsh
|2018 Summer Nationals
|5
|28.54
|Maggie Wanezek
|2021 Speedo Summer Champs
|6
|28.65
|Annabel Crush
|2018 Summer Nationals
|7
|28.66
|Katharine Berkoff
|2017 Summer Nationals
|8
|28.70
|Abby Kapeller
|2019 Pro Series – Austin
|9
|28.79
|Claire Curzan
|2019 World Jr Champs
|10
|28.79
|Levenia Sim
|2021 NCSA Summer Champs
Here is a summary of Sim’s personal bests last week:
|Event
|Previous Best
|New Personal Best
|Improvement
|50 fly
|28.21
|27.77
|-0.44
|100 fly
|1:01.46
|1:00.91
|-0.55
|200 fly
|2:23.69
|2:20.19
|-3.50
|50 free
|27.30
|26.88
|-0.42
|100 free
|58.74
|57.95
|-0.79
|50 breast
|34.83
|33.12
|-1.71
|50 back
|29.16
|28.79
|-0.37