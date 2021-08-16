Diver Madison Wong Commits to Fordham University for Fall of 2021

Madison Wong from San Ramon, California has announced her commitment to dive for NCAA Division 1 Fordham University this fall.

“I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to dive at D1 Fordham University! Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches. Go Rams!!!!”

Wong recently graduated from Dougherty Valley High School and competes for the Stanford Diving Club. At Dougherty Valley, Wong was a 4-year varsity diver and was a 1-time Team MVP. At the 2019 CIF North Coast Section Diving Championships, Wong placed 21st overall in the 1-meter event as only a sophomore.

Personal Bests:

1 Meter Diving – 286.00

3 Meter Diving – 177.20

Platform Diving – 107.50

At the 2020 Atlantic 10 Conference Championships, Fordham’s women placed 2nd overall behind George Washington University. The team’s top finisher in the diving events was Natalie Ortof, who placed 6th overall in the 3m event and 13th overall in the 1m event. In the 1m diving event, Ortof scored 234.00 points. Wong and Ortof should overlap one year at Fordham, as Ortof will be entering her senior year in the fall.

With her commitment, Wong joins swimmers Alex Antonov, Ryan Lilis, Zoei Howard, Ainhoa Martin, Leire Martin, Jess Zebrowski, Maddie Bergin, and Emilie Krog in Fordham’s class of 2025.