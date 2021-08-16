If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3380 Swim Jobs.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Lakota Stingrays Swim Team represents the Lakota Family YMCA, located at 6703 Yankee Road, in Liberty Township.

FULL TIME LIFEGUARD

The lifeguard is a full-time, 10-month position responsible for overall safety of the pool, deck surrounding the pool, locker rooms adjacent to the pool and general duties associated with pool operation. The lifeguard will report to the Director of Athletics, Health and Physical Education working closely with the Aquatics Director in the new 26,000 SF Jeffrey H. Loria Family Aquatic Center.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH NEEDED

The Tigard-Tualatin Swim Club is conducting a search for a dynamic Head Age Group Coach. TTSC is a multi-site team that operates out of pools in both Tigard and Tualatin, OR (suburbs of Portland). We currently have approximately 120 swimmers ranging from age 6 to 18.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR AND LIFEGUARD -PAID TRAINING PROVIDED!

Are you looking for a great gig where the work is actually fun? Do you want to work somewhere you can get real job experience and make a difference? Check out Goldfish Swim School! We’re a rapidly growing, award winning franchise that is not your typical company!

HEAD COACH: DEXTER COMMUNITY AQUATIC CLUB

DCAC is a year-round USA swim club dedicated to the wellness of the whole child while enabling our swimmers to achieve their goals at any level of competition whether it be at the local, regional, or national level. Our membership includes swimmers from as young as 6 years old through high school and beyond.

AGE GROUP COACH – PART TIME

We are seeking an enthusiastic and organized age group coach who is dedicated to developing quality age group swimmers through our established curriculum focused on fundamental stroke technique. This coach will be working directly with our Head Age Group Coach to establish technically efficient swimmers.

SWIM STREAMLINE SEEKS FULL TIME AGE GROUP / SENIOR COACH IN SPRING, TX

Swim Streamline at Northampton (SSAN) is seeking qualified applicants for a FULL TIME AGE GROUP / SENIOR COACH. SSAN is a year-round swim team in the Spring/Woodlands area of Houston, Gulf Swimming. SSAN is a USA Swimming Bronze Medal Club Excellence recipient, a level 4 club recognized team, and recognized in World 100 for ages 18 & under.

SWIM AND DIVE – BOYS HEAD COACH

Eau Claire Memorial has an opening for Head Coach Boys Swim and Dive for the winter season. Candidate must demonstrate and apply leadership, integrity, responsibility, self-control, and knowledge of rules and regulations at all times.

FULL TIME HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – MASON MANTA RAYS

The Mason Manta Rays is a 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021 USA Swimming Gold Medal Club located in Mason, Ohio just north of Cincinnati. The team City of Mason Parks & Recreation program with 290 swimmers that began in 2003.

LAKE FOREST SWIM CLUB SEEKS ASSISTANT COACHES

The Lake Forest Swim Club is hiring part-time assistant coaching positions to work with all levels of our program. LFSC is a private member-supported swim club based at Lake Forest College in Lake Forest, IL.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Celebrating 60 years of relentlessly pursuing greatness, Florida Tech was founded in 1958 at the dawn of the Space Race that would soon define the Atlantic coast of Florida and captivate the nation. Now the premier private technological university in the Southeast, Florida Tech is a Tier 1 Best National University in U.S. News & World Report and one of just nine schools in Florida.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH/AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Franklin & Marshall College is recruiting for a full-time, year-round Assistant Swim Coach/Aquatics Director. Franklin & Marshall College is a residential college dedicated to excellence in undergraduate liberal education.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Cheshire Y/Sea Dog Swim Club is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Head Age Group Coach. Our well-established and successful swim team is perennially in the top 100 of the USA Swimming Virtual Club Championships. With 160+ swimmers, CDOG trains out of the Cheshire Community Pool in Cheshire, Connecticut.

FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME COACHING OPPORTUNITIES

The Zeus Swim Team based in Norwalk, CT is looking to hire both full time and part time coaches to report directly to the Head Coach of the Competitive Swim Team.

PART-TIME DECK COACH

The Northland United Swim Team, a year-round swim club, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Part-time Deck Coach. The ideal candidate is passionate about the sport of swimming, is focused on swimmer development and loves children.

FLASHES AQUATICS HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Holds appropriate parent meetings for all practice groups at the start of short and long course seasons.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Buffalo State College in Buffalo, NY, an NCAA Division III and member of the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC), is seeking an assistant coach for our men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – SWIMMING – WESTMINSTER COLLEGE

Westminster College, Pennsylvania. 2021-2022 academic year (9 months). Compensation: $9,500.00 plus housing, two graduate courses per semester (contingent upon acceptance into Graduate School), and health insurance coverage available.

ASSISTANT COACH – FXFX-PV

Fairfax Foxes Swimming is seeking an enthusiastic, organized and kid-centered assistant coach to support the development of our age group swimmers. The Foxes are part of the Potomac Valley LSC and operate out of three main sites: George Mason University, St. James Recreation Sports Complex and Providence Rec Center. We have access to Villa Aquatic Club for summer training to supplement our indoor facility partners, as well.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH – NEW MEXICO

The University of New Mexico is seeking applications for the full-time position of Assistant Women’s Swimming Coach/Recruiting Coordinator. The Assistant Coach is responsible to the Head Coach for assisting in all aspects of the Women’s Swimming program

LEAD ASSISTANT COACH

The Lakota Family YMCA is looking for a highly qualified swim coach to fill the position of Lead Assistant Coach for our year-round YMCA/USA swim team. We are located just north of Cincinnati in Liberty Township, Ohio. We compete as a member of the Southwest Ohio YMCA Swim League as well as being a USA Swimming registered club. Our club has seen tremendous growth, both in participation and ability level, in recent years.

ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Under general direction of the Women’s Swimming and Diving Head Coach, assist in all aspects of the NCAA Division I women’s swimming program including student recruitment, scheduling, team travel, scouting opponents, practice planning, assisting with the administration of summer camps and clinics, and administration of the women’s swimming program in full compliance with NCAA and university rules and regulations.

ABERDEEN SWIM CLUB – HEAD COACH

The Aberdeen Swim Club (ASC), a USA Swimming club in Aberdeen, SD, is seeking an inspiring, energetic full time Head Coach with excellent leadership, communication and team building skills as well as technical expertise to coach and mentor our year-round team of approximately 120 athletes.

MANHATTAN MARLINS SWIM TEAM SEEKS AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The Manhattan Marlins Swim Team is seeking multiple age group swim coaches for immediate hire. Candidates need prior experience as either a swim coach or competitive swimmer.

AGE GROUP SWIM COACH – HIGHLANDER AQUATICS (ORLANDO, FL)

The Highlander Aquatic Club, HIGH, a year round competitive swim club based out of Orlando, Florida, is seeking part time assistant coaches to join our staff.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

FOX Valley Swim Team, based out of the Naperville/Aurora area, is seeking multiple assistant coaches in the 8 & Under, 11/12, 13/14, Senior and Team Development Groups

AGE GROUP COACHES

South Snohomish County Dolphins is community based swim team founded in 1966 in Mukilteo Washington and part of the Pacific Northwest swimming LSC.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Crimson Aquatics – Boston Branch, is seeking a Full Time Age Group Coach to join our established and successful swim team based in suburbs of Boston, MA. Crimson Aquatics is a coach-owned club that has consistently been recognized as a top 200 club in the country by USA Swimming’s Club Excellence Program and are currently a Bronze Medal club.

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Founded in 1843 in Worcester, Massachusetts, the College of the Holy Cross is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition.

PACIFIC SWIM TEAM SEEKS ASSISTANT, NOVICE SWIM COACH

The Pacific Swim Team in Poway, CA, is looking for an experienced novice swim coach to work with our novice 12& under swimmers. Coaching duties include weekday afternoon & Saturday am practices, attending weekend swim meets (approximately 1 time per month).

ASSISTANT COACH WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

As part of the University of San Diego, a Roman Catholic University, the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is committed to advancing academic and athletic excellence and enhancing students’ lives while promoting the University of San Diego.

OAKLAND UNIVERSITY – GRADUATE ASSISTANT

Graduate Research Assistants(RAs) are selected for excellence in scholarship and potential as researchers. Graduate Research Assistants provide approximately 20 hours of service per week, over the course of a semester and under the supervision of faculty members.

PALATINE PARK DISTRICT (PPD) TIGER SHARKS – LEAD COACH (IMRF – ILLINOIS MUNICIPAL RETIREMENT FUND/BENEFITED POSITION)

The Palatine Park District Tiger Sharks, a year-round swim club located in the Northwest Suburbs of Chicago, are looking for qualified applicants for the position of Lead Coach.

TOP ASST COACH – SWIM AND DIVE/ RECRUITING COORD

The University of California San Diego is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Assistant Swim and Dive Coach/ Recruiting coordinator . UC San Diego, located in La Jolla, in the San Diego Metropolitan area, enrolls over 35,000 students and is one of the University of California’s 10 campuses

HEAD DIVING COACH

UC San Diego, located in La Jolla, in the San Diego Metropolitan area, enrolls over 35,000 students and is one of the University of California’s 10 campuses. UC San Diego has earned recognition as one of the world’s premier research universities and one of the top-10 public universities in the nation.

FORDHAM UNIVERSITY-ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH (FULL-TIME)

Assist in the coaching, teaching, instructing and planning of all practices and meets.

PART-TIME AGE GROUP COACH

We are seeking an enthusiastic and organized age group coach. We are looking for someone who is dedicated to developing quality age group swimmers through our established curriculum focused on fundamental stroke technique.

FULL TIME COACH

Team Greenville (TG) is a USA Swimming affiliated nonprofit, in South Carolina’s “Upstate” region, which offers competitive aquatic programming for developmental to National Level athletes.

CHATTAHOOCHEE GOLD FULL TIME AGE GROUP / SENIOR COACH

Chattahoochee Gold is a coach owned top 25 VCC team located in the north suburbs of Atlanta GA. We have 3 sites and roughly 700 swimmers on the team of all levels up to Olympic Trials. We are looking to hire at least one full time staff member to join the Gold Family.

DYNAMO SWIM CLUB – ASSISTANT COACH

Dynamo Swim Club located in Atlanta, GA is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Assistant Coach. We are looking for two candidates that will fill full-time positions, one at our Chamblee location and the other at our Alpharetta location.

YOTA SWIM TEAM SITE DIRECTOR – DOWNTOWN DURHAM YMCA

Under the supervision of the­­­­­­­­­­­ Senior Director of Competitive Swimming, the YOTA Age Group Site Coach is responsible for the leadership and direction of the YMCA’s Competitive Swimming program at the Downtown Durham site.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING 999020

Xavier University is part of the 500 year-old Jesuit Catholic Tradition of academic excellence in the liberal art and is strongly committed to enhancing equity, inclusion, and diversity.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Medaille College is accepting applications for an Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach. This is a part-time position but requires work throughout the year. We are searching for a dynamic coach who works with an enthusiastic and positive attitude. Must have a collegiate/senior level swimming background, with knowledge of various training styles, and recruiting experience. Diving experience is a plus.

HEAD SWIM COACH: COLONIAL COMMUNITY AQUATICS (PA)

Colonial Community Aquatics (CCA), is seeking a Head Swim Coach for the fall, winter, and spring swim seasons. CCA is based out of Plymouth Meeting, PA with the majority of practices and home swim meets at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School. The head coach is responsible for working with a team of assistant coaches to develop and train a team of over 200 age group swimmers.

FULL-TIME HEAD DEVELOPMENT COACH – CANYONS AQUATIC CLUB

Under the direction of the Head Age Group Coach, Canyons Aquatic Club of Santa Clarita, California is seeking a highly motivated and self-driven candidate for the position of Head Development Coach, able to coach developmental groups

RIO SALADO SWIM CLUB SEEKS LEAD SENIOR AND AGE GROUP COACH

Rio Salado Swim Club in Chandler, AZ is searching for a full time Senior and Age Group coach to bring onto our team. Rio is an approximately 160 athlete team, with all levels of athletes (10&U state qualifiers to Olympic Trial competitors).

LEAD COACHING POSITIONS FULL TIME WITH BENEFITS!

Waterloo Swimming (WLOO) is a coach owned USA Swim Team. We take a technique a first approach to swim practices. Our motto is Attendance + Effort = Success. While achieving efficient swim strokes, we develop the swimmers aerobic and speed capacity. All of our coaches are top notch professionals engaged with their athletes and parents ensuring each swimmer has the chance to succeed.

SWIM COACH & AQUATICS MANAGER

Cover four to five University Club Sharks swim practices per week plus weeknight and weekend swim meet coverage, May-July.

KATY AQUATICS – KATY, TEXAS – LEAD AGE GROUP SWIMMING COACH/LEAD SITE COACH

Katy Aquatics is currently accepting applications for a full-time age group coach to serve as a Lead age group coach.

HEAD STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING COACH

The Head Strength and Conditioning Coach will report directly to the Head Coach and will develop programs that enhance and compliment the swim programming for the competitive swim team.

ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

This position is responsible for assisting with all phases of the Division I Women’s Swimming program at the University of Richmond. Specific responsibilities include but are not limited to: coaching and student-athlete skill development, recruiting, administrative tasks related to the operation of the program, and providing a positive collegiate experience for student-athletes.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Glenbrook Swim Club, GSC, a year round competitive swim club based out of the Glenbrook School District 225 high schools of Glenbrook North HS (Northbrook, IL) and Glenbrook South HS (Glenview, IL) is seeking part time assistant coaches to join our staff across all levels of our team.

HEAD COACH – MCMINNVILLE SWIM CLUB

The McMinnville Swim Club is searching for a Head Swim Coach. Located in McMinnville, Oregon, The McMinnville Swim Club is a non-profit, board-governed organization in existence since 1976. The club currently has roughly 115 members, with potential to surpass 150. Qualifications for this position include prior coaching experience, as well as competitive swimming background, preferable at the collegiate level or higher.

DIVING COACH

Wooster offers an excellent, comprehensive liberal arts education, culminating in a rigorous senior project, in which each student works one-on-one with a faculty mentor to conceive, organize and complete a significant research project on a topic of the student’s own choosing.

HAMILTON AQUATICS SEEKS ARTISTIC SWIMMING COACH

Hamilton Aquatics is looking for an enthusiastic, experienced and highly motivated, Artistic Swimming Coach to join our team. We are looking for a synchro coach who can motivate and inspire swimmers. This position will be based in Dubai, UAE. If you are looking to make a career in coaching synchro, this might be the right job for you.

SWIMSWAM CONTRIBUTOR – HOURLY PAY

We prefer candidates with a true passion for the written word, who love swimming, and have the desire to challenge themselves with new skills. You need not have been a swimmer, but you must be prepared to fully-immerse in the sport. Your swimming times will not be considered in the decision-making process.

GOUCHER COLLEGE – GRADUATE ASSISTANT, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND AQUATICS

Goucher is a selective liberal arts college located 20 minutes north of Baltimore, Maryland, named among the 40 Colleges That Change Lives, and ranked first in the nation for study abroad by U.S. News & World Report. Goucher’s commitment to the liberal arts is grounded in three key pillars of global education, social justice, and innovative teaching designed for today’s students.

ASSISTANT SENIOR COACH & AGE GROUP COACH

The JCCNS Sea Serpents is a young, fast growing year-round USA Swim team with approximately 100 swimmers, which includes a Pre-Team, Special Olympics Practice Group, and a summer league team. These past few seasons we had multiple top ten swimmers, three zone qualifiers, and two Sectional Qualifiers.

LEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH (FULL TIME) IN SPRING, TX

Swim Streamline at Northampton (SSAN) is looking for a Lead Developmental coach to work with the Head Coaches and other Lead Coaches to develop the foundation of the Age Group program through technique-based practices, team building activities, and introduction to more intermediate training.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, MI, an NCAA Division III, liberal arts institution in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, is seeking to fill a position as assistant men’s and women’s swimming coach. This is a full-time, 12 month administrative appointment.

ASCA SEEKS COMMUNICATIONS AND EDUCATION DIRECTOR

The American Swimming Coaches Association is seeking a Communications and Education Director. Applications will be accepted through August 13, 2021. To apply, email resume and cover letter to [email protected]

