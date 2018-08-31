Norwegian Record-Holder Hvas Won’t Swim For UNC Until Post-2020

Norwegian national teamer Tomoe Zenimoto Hvas, the top recruit for UNC this season, won’t join the NCAA until after the 2020 Olympics, the program says.

Hvas, a Norwegian junior national record-holder in the 100 fly, originally announced his verbal commitment to UNC last summer and was expected to join the freshman class of 2018-2019. But Hvas’s name did not appear with the other freshmen on UNC’s roster. We reached out to the school and were told by a representative that Hvas won’t be joining the roster until after the 2020 season.

That would allow him to remain in Europe training with a long course focus through the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Hvas just turned 18 in June but already as a junior has been among Norway’s top athletes. He won the nation’s only medal at Junior Euros this summer, taking silver in the 50 fly in 23.68. This past year, he also set national records in the 50 and 100 butterflys, going 23.59 and 52.71.

Hvas’ Top Times (LCM)

100 fly: 52.71

50 fly: 23.59

50 free: 23.69

100 free: 50.62

200 free: 1:52.21

200 fly: 1:59.11

200 IM: 2:01.78

Hvas’s delayed arrival in the NCAA thins out UNC’s freshman class a bit, but he’ll be a high-impact edition when he arrives in two years. Meters-to-yards time conversions are far from an accurate science, but rough conversions show his 100 fly at 46.2 and his 50 fly at 20.6 in yards.