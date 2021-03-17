North Carolina 4A State Finalist Emma Stolberg Verbals to Penn (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emma Stolberg of SwimMAC Carolina has verbally committed to the application process at Penn for fall 2022. She’s a junior at Lake Norman High School.

I am excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at UPenn! I would like to thank my teachers and coaches over the years who have taken part of my development process. Special thanks to my family and friends I love you all! Go quakers! 💙❤️

TOP TIMES

100 free – 52.40

200 free – 1:50.80

500 free – 4:59.88

100 back – 57.85

200 back – 2:02.85

100 fly – 55.71

200 fly – 2:00.75

400 IM – 4:23.66

At the North Carolina HS 4A State Championships in February, Stolberg swam to a fourth-place finish in the 500 free (4:59.88), clocking a lifetime best, while she also touched fourth in the 100 fly (55.83). She moved up from placing ninth and eighth, respectively, in these two events.

Virtually all of Stolberg’s lifetime bests are recent, coming from either the Winter 18&Under Championships in December, the 4A State Champs or the 2021 Cary Sectionals two weeks ago.

The Penn women finished fourth at the 2020 Ivy League Championships. At that meet, Stolberg would’ve scored in B-finals of the 400 IM and 200 fly, while she would’ve made C-finals in the 200 free, 200 back and 500 free. The Quakers just graduated their top 400 IMer, while their two sub-2:00 200 flyers at 2020 Ivies were supposed to be seniors this season; since the Ivy League canceled the season, it’s unclear if they’ll come back for a fifth year. Either way, Stolberg is a key pickup for them.

Stolberg appears to be the first commitment for Penn’s 2026 class. Among the incoming class (2025) are top butterfliers Vanessa Chong (53.4/1:57.7) and Joy Jiang (55.1/1:58.5).

