No Scratches Heading Into Day 3 Finals of British Champs

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There are no scratches to report for the third finals session of the British Championships. Here is what to look out for during tonight’s session:

Men’s 1500 Free

The fastest heat of the men’s long distance swim will be swum first tonight. Defending British champ Daniel Jervis could be on the path of the British national record, which was set at the 2004 Olympics by Daniel Davies. Jervis’ seed time of 14:48.67 is just 3 seconds off of the 15-year-old record of 14:45.92.

In the race for second, Tom Derbyshire is seeded 17 seconds ahead of Nathan Hughes.

Women’s 50 Free

It will be a three-woman race for the splash-and-dash title tonight. Leading prelims was University of Arkansas swimmer Anna Hopkin, who broke 25 seconds with a 24.91. However, in hot pursuit will be 2017 World Junior champion Freya Anderson and Emily Barclay, whose LTB is 24.94.

Men’s 400 IM

Max Litchfield leads the final tonight by a comfortable margin over Florida post-grad Mark Szaranek. Litchfield was the only sub-4:20 swimmer in prelims with a 4:17.30 and has the only sub-4:10 PTB with a 4:09.62. Szaranek is not too far behind, swimming a 4:21.50 in prelims but has a LTB of 4:13.72.

In the race for the bronze, younger brother Joe Litchfield has subtle leads over Brodie Williams and Jacob Greenow.

Women’s 200 Fly

On the way to defending her 2018 title is Alys Thomas, who was the lone sub-2:10 swimmer of the event (2:08.47). Separated by 0.04s in prelims are Emily Large and Laura Stephens, who are seeded 2nd and 3rd.

Lurking in the background are 50 fly champ Charlotte Atkinson and versatile Hannah Miley.

Men’s 100 Free

After finishing third in 2018, British national record holder Duncan Scott is on his way to gain back his 2017 title. Scott finished first in prelims with a 48.91, a half second ahead of Scott McLay and Jack Thorpe.

Gunning after Scott in the fourth spot tonight is David Cumberlidge, who defeated Scott in 2018. Out of the Transition final, 15-year-old Matthew Richards and 14-year-old Jacob Whittle will look to impress once again after setting British age records.