No. 19 Navy Men’s Water Polo Falters Against No. 18 Fordham

Courtesy: Navy Sports

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The No. 19 Navy water polo team (11-4, 2-2 MAWPC) dropped a 12-9 decision to defending Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference Champion and No. 18 Fordham (10-3, 6-0 MAWPC) on Saturday evening at Scott Natatorium in Annapolis.

“We started slow, which you cannot do against a team like Fordham,” head coach Luis Nicolao said after the game. “We had some things go against us early, but I like how our team continued to fight and never gave up. We had some opportunities, but were not able to make enough plays tonight. There is no time to dwell on it because we have a tough matchup with Bucknell tomorrow.”

Team captain Caden Capobianco once again put forth a tremendous effort at goal for the Midshipmen. The senior registered 11 saves on the night, while also adding an assist. Capobianco kept the game within reach, giving the Navy offense opportunities throughout the game.

The offense had five different players score goals, including Aiden Day who led the squad with four scores. He was joined with multiple goals by Kiefer Black , who found the back of the net twice. Rory Begin , Sam Collingwood , and Nathan Duchez rounded out the scoring with one score apiece. Holden Seybold and Black led the team with two assists apiece, while Capobianco added a helper.

The Midshipmen got off to a slow start allowing the Rams to take a 4-0 lead through the first quarter. In the second period, Day put the Mids on the board with his first goal of the evening. Back-to-back scores by Fordham pushed the deficit to 6-1, but Black trimmed into the margin with his first goal of the game. The Rams closed the half with consecutive scores to go into intermission with an 8-2 advantage.

In the second half, Navy made adjustments and were able to battle back. The Mids opened the third quarter with a 4-0 run to close the gap to two at 8-6. Day began the run with his second goal, while Duchez trimmed the margin by one, slipping the ball past the keeper. Black rifled a shot into the back of the net for his second goal of the game and Begin followed with a score. Fordham scored to push the margin to three, but Day answered to complete the hat trick and cut the deficit to two, 9-7, through three quarters.

The fourth quarter started with consecutive goals by Fordham, but Collingwood scored to keep the game within reach. Once again, the Rams extended their advantage to four, but Day cut the lead back to three, 12-9, with his fourth score. The Mids would get no closer as neither team scored in the final minute of play.

Navy returns to action on Sunday afternoon as the Midshipmen host Bucknell at 12:00 p.m. at Scott Natatorium.