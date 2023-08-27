Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NISCA Updates High School Power Points Tables for First Time in a Decade

The National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches’ Association (NISCA), an organization that acts as a trade group for high school coaches and does a lot of record-keeping for the sport, like awarding high school All-American honors, has updated its Power Point tables for the first time in a decade.

For the new standards, the highest-possible earning for individual swims, 200 points, would be close to or, in many cases, faster than the fastest-ever time in those events.

These Power Point tables are used for dozens of different purposes across the country, some official and some unofficial. A list of ways they’re used from NISCA:

Team 

  • National Dual Meet Rankings
  • Create season bests and school records for the most points earned in a single dual meet. Can also create an all-time top 10 (or 25, or ?)
  • Can create team records for most power points scored in league/conference/district/regional/sectional meet and state meet.
  • New Jersey uses season dual meet power point bests to determine the eight teams in each class/division that will participate in their dual meet team state championship competition.
  • Some coaches use them to determine “break points” between the varsity and JV teams.
  • Can be used to compare the girls to the boys teams. C
  • Could have an e-mail PP meet with team in another state (for old timers a variation on the old postal meets).
  • Set PP goals for an event (total for 3 swimmers).

Individual

  • State Swimmer of the Year
  • Rank swimmers by how many points they can total by adding their best swim in each of the 8 individual swimming events or include diving. Can rank by season and “all-time” and can have “overall” rankings plus rankings and records by grade level.
  • Create season and/or “all-time” lists for highest scoring effort in any individual event including diving. These lists could also be done by grade level.
  • Create a 100 Point Club for a season list and 125 Point Club for an all-time list. Some coaches may want lower or higher standards based on their philosophy and/or the quality of swimmers/divers in their program.
  • Some coaches make power points a part of their lettering criteria. The tables allow the coach to set a standard that is equal for each event.
  • Use them as a criterion or the criterion in determining the swimmer of the week.
  • Can be used as a factor in determining “most improved” swimmer/diver.
  • Use as “a” criteria or “the” criterion to determine league or district or state “swimmer of the year.”

While almost every scale got faster in the latest revision, the updates were not universal:

  • Diving events did not change
  • A few events got slower scales in certain places, like the boys’ 200 free relay and 100 back

The table below uses the NISCA Public High School Records as a demonstration for places where times tapered off:

Gender Event Record Setter Time Old PP New PP Change
Boys 200 medley relay Carmel 1:27.94 513 504 -9
200 free Aaron Shackell 1:32.85 176 170 -6
200 IM David Nolan 1:41.39 187 180 -7
50 free Aiden Hayes 19.2 179 172 -7
11 dives Conor Casey 647.15 178 178 0
100 fly Aiden Hayes 45.47 181 174 -7
100 free David Nolan 42.34 176 169 -7
500 free Jake Mitchell 4:14.68 173 169 -4
200 free relay North Allegheny High 1:19.60 510 513 3
100 back Will Modglin 45.08 185 185 0
100 breast Max McHugh 51.62 184 177 -7
400 free relay North Allegheny High 2:53.81 534 525 -9
Girls 200 medley relay Carmel 1:36.98 552 537 -15
200 free Dagny Knutson 1:42.81 176 168 -8
200 IM Torri HUske 1:53.73 185 176 -9
50 free Abbey Weitzeil 21.64 181 174 -7
11 dives Hailey Hernandez 564 173 173 0
100 fly Torri Huske 49.95 186 185 -1
100 free Abbey Weitzeil 47.09 182 174 -8
500 free Dagny Knutson 4:34.78 177 173 -4
200 free relay Carmel 1:30.23 516 510 -6
100 back Maggie Wanezek 51.09 185 176 -9
100 breast Kaitlyn Dobler 58.35 185 177 -8
400 free relay Carmel 3:15.38 537 516 -21

 

 

0
