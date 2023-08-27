Former Standout Swimmer Jamie Cail’s Death Ruled an Accidental Fentanyl Overdose

Six months after Jamie Cail’s death in the U.S. Virgin Islands, local police finally released the cause of death for the 42-year-old former standout swimmer.

The Virgin Islands Police Department revealed Saturday that Cail died of “fentanyl intoxication with aspiration of gastric content” based on an Aug. 22 autopsy report. She was found unresponsive by her boyfriend at their shared residence in St. John and pronounced dead after a failed CPR attempt at Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic back in February.

The Virgin Islands’ Criminal Investigation Bureau said the overdose was accidental but offered no further details on its investigation as of press time. Local police had previously said she suffered cardiac arrest before her passing.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that most of the 106,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021 were caused by fentanyl. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden requested nearly $800 million in additional funds for the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Justice to expand access to addiction care and reduce the supply of drugs such as fentanyl.

Cail was one of the best high school swimmers of the 1990s. She represented the U.S. internationally at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships as just a teenager, where she won a gold medal on the team’s 800 free relay. She swam the 3rd leg alongside Lindsay Benko, Ashley Whitney, and Jenny Thompson.

Cail also won a silver medal at the 1998-99 FINA Swimming World Cup in Brazil in the 800 free as a member of the United States Swimming National B Team.

Cail swam for the legendary Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, where she remains the team record holder in the 200-yard fly, 400-yard IM, 200-meter IM, and 400-meter IM in the 15-16 age group. While with Bolles during the 1996-97 season, Cail was on ten Top 16 lists published by USA Swimming.

She would eventually move to Huntington Beach, California to train with the Golden West Swim Club where she won California High School State Championships in the 200 IM and 500 free. She competed collegiately at both USC and Maine.