Netherlands’ Niamh Hofland Makes Verbal Commitment to UConn for 2020-21

Niamh Hofland has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Connecticut’s class of 2024. Hofland lives in England and swims for The Royal School Wolverhampton. Internationally, she represents Netherlands and was named to the Dutch squad competing at European Junior Championships at the beginning of July. This will be her fifth international selection for Netherlands.

“I chose UCONN because I liked the coach and his attitude towards academics as well as swimming. I am looking forward to being a member of the Huskies!”

Hofland swims a wide range of events, from the mile to the 200 IM. At the 2019 Eindhoven Cup in April, she went a lifetime best in the 1500 free (16:52.81), taking 2nd in the timed finals. She also finished 4th in the 400 IM (4:57.04) and 21st in the 200 IM (2:20.64). Last month she swam at the Plymouth Leander May National Qualifier Long Course Meet and picked up new PBs in the 50/200 free, 50 back, 50 breast and 50/100 fly.

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

200 free – 2:05.10 (1:49.81)

400 free – 4:18.38 (4:49.50)

800 free – 8:51.77 (9:55.82)

1500 free – 16:52.81 (16:32.95)

100 back – 1:05.26 (57.71)

200 back – 2:19.26 (2:03.29)

200 IM – 2:19.61 (2:02.89)

400 IM – 4:55.64 (4:20.57)

Hofland’s best converted times would have scored for the Huskies at the 2019 American Athletic Conference Championships, making the A finals of the 200/1650 free and 400 IM and the B finals of the 500 free, 200 back, and 200 IM. She will overlap one year with Ryan Dulaney, the Huskies’ top freestyler at all distances.

