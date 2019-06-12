Purdue Picks Up Verbal Commitment from In-state Standout Belle Hinshaw

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Belle Hinshaw from Zionsville, Indiana has announced her verbal commitment to swim for Purdue University beginning with the 2020-21 school year. She joins Abby Jahns, Abigail Harter, and Hayley Pike who have also committed to the Boilermakers’ class of 2024.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Purdue University! Purdue offers everything I was looking for in a swim program and school, and I cannot wait to join such an amazing group of swimmers and coaches! A huge thank you to my family, friends, teammates and all of my coaches for their support and guidance. I cannot wait to be a Boilermaker! Boiler Up!!!”

Hinshaw is a junior at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. While she did not participate in high school swimming this past season, she did swim at the 2018 IHSAA Girls State Meet as a sophomore, competing in the 100 free and the 200 free. Hinshaw swims year-round for Zionsville Swim Club and focuses mainly on freestyle and backstroke events. She had a particularly strong showing at the 2019 Indiana Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Stata Championships in March. There, she updated her lifetime bests in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 back, and 200 back. She was an A finalist in the 100 free (4th) and 200 free (3rd) and a B finalist in the 100 back (14th) and 200 back (14th).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.03

100 free – 51.23

200 free – 1:51.90

100 back – 57.65

200 back – 2:03.88

Hinshaw will have one year of overlap with freestylers Maizie Seidl, Greta DeCoursey, and Megan Johnson and backstroker Cassidy Sampson, and two years with free/back specialist Tessa Wrightson.

