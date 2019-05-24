Fishers Area Distance Freestyler Abby Jahns Verbally Commits to Purdue

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Abby Jahns from Fishers, Indiana has announced her verbal commitment to Purdue University for 2020-21. She will join her older sister Maggie Jahns, currently a junior at Louisville, as an NCAA Division I swimmer. She wrote on social media:

“So exited [sic] to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming career at Purdue University! Boiler up!! 🚂🚂🚂”

Jahns is a junior at Fishers High School where she is a NISCA All-American and a five-time Indiana High School State finalist. At the 2019 IHSAA Girls Swimming/Diving Championship, she placed 16th in the 200 free (1:56.29) and 10th in the 500 free (5:01.30), helping Fishers finish third in the team standings. In club swimming, Jahns represents Fishers Area Swimming Tigers. She competed in the 200/400/800 free and 100/200 fly at Indy Sectionals in March, kicking off her long-course season with a PB in the 100 fly.

Jahns will suit up for the Boilermakers with fellow class of 2024 verbal commits Abigail Harter and Hayley Pike. She will join a distance freestyle group that will still have sophomores Paige Miller and Katie Hughes. Emily Meckstroth, Purdue’s only point-scorer in the mile at 2019 B1G Championships, will have graduated. It took 16:40.40 in the 1650, 4:49.02 in the 500 free, and 1:48.56 in the 200 free to earn points at the conference meet this year.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:55.68

1000 free – 10:05.42

500 free – 4:56.28

200 free – 1:51.44

400 IM – 4:31.05

