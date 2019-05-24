Stanford Men Open 2020 Recruiting with Verbal from #14 Rick Mihm

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Less than a week after Hawai’i’s Dan Schemmel was tapped as the new director of men’s swimming at Stanford, the Cardinal scored its first verbal commitment to the class of 2024: Rick Mihm of Wexford, Pennsylvania. Mihm is the #14 recruit on our list of top-20 boys from the high school class of 2020.

“I am honored to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Stanford University. Thank you to all my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me in this process. I’m excited for what’s in store on The Farm! #fearthetree”

Mihm is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from North Allegheny Senior High School and Allegheny North Swim Club, just outside of Pittsburgh. As a 16-year-old he scorched a 1:46.0 200 IM and a year later he broke 1:45, going 1:44.97 at the 2019 PIAA States Boys AAA to finish in second place by a mere .09. He won the 500 free (4:23.48), led off the winning 400 free relay (43.88), and swam the leadoff backstroke on the runner-up 200 medley relay (22.70). While his specialty is the 200 IM, he has improved his 100/200 freestyles significantly over the last year and improved his value as both an individual competitor and a relay threat for Stanford.

Mihm competed at 2018 Winter Juniors East in the 100/200 free, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM. He finaled in all but the 100 free and earned PBs in the 200 fly and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 1:44.97

400 IM – 3:50.59

500 free – 4:23.48

200 free – 1:36.79

100 free – 43.88

Mihm would already be a force in the Cardinal lineup. His 100 free would have put him at #4, his 200 IM would have ranked 5th and both his 200 free and 500 free, 7th. With Abrahm Devine graduating, a handful of IMers will be jockeying for leadership. Sophomores Brennan Pastorek and Alex Liang will both be seniors when Mihm arrives. Devine was also Stanford’s top 100 freestyler this year. Cole Cogswell will have graduated by the fall of 2020 but Mihm will overlap two years with Mason Gonzalez. Gonzalez is also a product of North Allegheny Senior High School and Allegheny North Swim Club.

