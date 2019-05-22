Backstroker Abigail Harter Verbally Commits to In-state Purdue

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Fishers, Indiana’s Abigail Harter has announced her verbal commitment to Purdue University for the fall of 2020, joining Hayley Pike in the class of 2024.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Purdue University. I’m so thankful to everyone who has helped me get here! I can’t wait to be part of such a special team. Boiler up!”

A junior at Hamilton Southeastern High School, Harter is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American. She swims year-round for Southeastern Swim Club of Fishers and specializes mainly in backstroke and IM. Harter placed 4th in the 100 back (54.92) and 17th in the 200 IM (2:06.94) at the 2019 IHSAA Girls Swimming/Diving Championship. She also led off the 4th-place 200 medley relay with a lifetime-best 25.96 and split 51.75 on the 7th-place 400 free relay.

In club swimming, Harter won the 100 back and was runner-up in the 200 back at the recent Indiana Swimming Senior Short Course Championships. She also finaled in the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 IM. Last long course season at NCSA Summer Championships, she took home new PBs in the 50/100 free, 50/100 back, and 100 fly, placing 9th in the 100 back, 12th in the 50 back, and 23rd, in the 200 back.

Harter’s best times would have ranked her among Purdue’s top-4 backstrokers in the 2018-19 season. She would have been a C-finalist at 2019 B1G Championships in the 200 back. It took 54.31 to score in the 100 back and 2:00.37 to score in the 200 IM. Harter will overlap one year with Natalie Myers and Cassidy Sampson and two years with Tessa Wrightson.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 25.96

100 back – 54.67

200 back – 1:58.25

200 IM – 2:05.07

100 fly – 57.02

100 breast – 1:08.03

100 free – 52.43

