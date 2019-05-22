Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Urlando Leads Huge Group of US Juniors to 2019 Mel Zajac Jr. International Meet

2019 MEL ZAJAC JR. INTERNATIONAL MEET

  • May 24-26, 2019
  • Vancouver, Canada (University of British Columbia)
  • Meet website

Though live results and psych/heat sheets are not yet active on the meet website, Meet Mobile has this meet on its platform with what looks to be a full list of entered teams and swimmers.

USA Swimming typically sends a contingent of top juniors to this meet, and that contingent includes seven boys and sixteen girls. Luca Urlando is attached to Davis Arden Racing Team at this meet, though he’s part of the junior scene as someone 18 years of age and under. Specifically attached to the ‘Team USA-Jr’ team are a number of top swimmers, including Charlotte HookOlivia Bray, Kathryn Ackerman, Abby ArensCaitlin BrooksKaitlyn DoblerColeen GillilanTorri HuskeIsabel GormleyAnna Keating, and Justina Kozan on the girls’ side and River WrightJosh MathenyMatt Fallon, and Jason Louser on the boys’ side.

Those USA swimmers won’t be racing in a vacuum, though, and this is a Canadian meet. As expected, there will be a large group of Canadians in attendance here, too. As far as their juniors go, Jade HannahFaith KnelsonEmma O’CroininCole Pratt, and Katrina Bellio are all entered in the meet. A good amount of Canada’s senior scene will be present, too, including Mehdi AyoubiMarkus ThormeyerJeremy BagshawRichard FunkRachel NicolKelsey Wog, Mackenzie Padington, Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson, and Emily Overholt.

Additionally, there is a plethora of young talent on both the Canadian and American sides attending this meet. What could have made for a fun match-up would’ve been the addition of Josh Liendo, the Canadian teenager who was faster than Urlando (the U.S. 15-16 NAG record-holder in the 100 fly) was at age 16 in that event. That first match-up may have to wait (but not for too long– Liendo is on Canada’s roster for the 2019 World Jr Champs, which Urlando will likely qualify for if he attempts to qualify).

Leisurely1:29

Anyone know any updates on Lochte? Where is he nowadays?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
27 seconds ago

