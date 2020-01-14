Neel, Rohit Patel Sign on to Open Texas’ First Big Blue Swim Schools

Courtesy: Big Blue Swim School, a SwimSwam partner.

AUSTIN, Texas — Big Blue Swim School, one of the nation’s fastest-growing swim school franchises, is officially coming to the Lone Star State, through franchise partners Neel and Rohit Patel. The father-and-son franchising duo plan to open three Big Blue Swim Schools in the Austin area over the next three years. The two recently signed on as franchise partners as they were drawn to the high-quality investment opportunity and best-in-class consumer offerings of Big Blue.

“We are very excited to have Neel and Rohit join the Big Blue team and lead our program in Austin,” said Scott Thompson, Big Blue’s Chief Development Officer. “As successful entrepreneurs with strong commitments to serving their community, we know they will live the Big Blue mission and inspire big moments for kids and families throughout the greater Austin area.”

Both Neel and Rohit believe the Austin market is ideal for Big Blue’s swim school offering. This is the first franchise partnership for the pair and they look forward to the services and expertise provided by Big Blue’s leadership team, including insight into site selection, lease negotiation, facility construction, and management.

“Big Blue features a recession-resistant model, data-driven enterprise system and solid lasting power in the market, but most importantly, it’s a mission-driven business that helps to prevent drowning by teaching a critical life skill,” said Rohit Patel. “Big Blue provides each child with an opportunity for a lifetime of positive swimming experiences and we are proud to deliver that mission to the families of Austin.”

“We look forward to working with the team to expand and grow throughout Austin,” said Neel Patel. “When we were debating where to locate our pools, we immediately thought of Austin. In addition to a booming economy and job market, the city has one of the fastest-growing family populations in the U.S. The area is perfect for delivering Big Blue’s programs and creating big, life-changing moments for kids and families.”

Since launching in 2009, Big Blue has approached swim instruction holistically, imparting confidence and self-esteem in students while providing parents with feedback on their child’s progress. The brands semi-absentee business model supports franchise partners with proprietary technology, top-tier franchisor support, and strong unit economics. With 59 franchises locations sold in 12 states, Big Blue is positioned to be the market leader in an underserved and fragmented industry valued at $3B annually.

ABOUT BIG BLUE SWIM SCHOOL

Big Blue Swim School was founded in 2009 by competitive swimmer Chris DeJong. The first location opened in Wilmette, Illinois, followed by four additional Chicagoland schools. In 2017, Level 5 Capital Partners acquired a stake in the brand. Through that investment, Big Blue plans to grow through franchising to 150 pools by 2021. Big Blue Swim School’s real estate expertise, strong brand, proprietary technology, and leadership support, coupled with its best-in-class consumer offerings, position its franchise partners for long-term success. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Big Blue Swim School, visit http://YourBigMomentStartsHere.com.