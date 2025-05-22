Every Child A Swimmer to Host “High Dive: A Night of Purpose” on May 24

Courtesy: Every Child A Swimmer

Fort Lauderdale, FL — Every Child A Swimmer will host its first annual High Dive: A Night of Purpose on Friday, May 24, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the International Swimming Hall of Fame. This event aims to raise awareness and funds to provide life-saving swim scholarships—during National Water Safety Awareness Month—shining a light on drowning, the number one cause of death for children ages 1 to 4, which tragically claimed the lives of 105 children in Florida alone in 2024, and helping ensure underserved families have access to vital swim lessons that protect and empower their children.

Set along Fort Lauderdale’s Intracoastal Waterway, the evening will feature high dive performances, light food and drinks, and a community-driven atmosphere—all in support of making swim lessons accessible to every child, regardless of financial circumstances.

“This event is about coming together for a cause that saves lives,” said Nicole Nilsson, Program Manager for Every Child A Swimmer. “We want to make sure no child goes without the opportunity to learn how to swim just because of cost. This night is about honoring that mission.”

Proceeds from the evening will directly support ECAS learn to swim scholarships. Tickets and sponsorships are available at: https://givebutter.com/DiveInForaNightofPurpose

About Every Child A Swimmer

Every Child A Swimmer is a nonprofit initiative working to prevent childhood drownings by funding swim lessons for underserved children. In partnership with trusted swim schools, the program ensures that each child receives a minimum of 12 lessons focused on safety, skill-building, and confidence in the water. Beyond swim scholarships, ECAS actively promotes water safety education and advocates for legislation that supports stronger water safety standards and access to life-saving swim instruction in schools and communities.