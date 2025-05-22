2025 Mare Nostrum – Barcelona Day 2 Prelims Recap

2025 MARE NOSTRUM – Barcelona

Halfway through the 2025 Mare Nostrum series, swimmers took to Club Natació Sant Andreu in Barcelona this morning to position themselves for more medals and prize money tonight.

Alberto Razzetti took on a tough double successfully. The 25-year-old Italian got the #1 seed for tonight in back-to-back men’s events. First, he tied with Portugal’s Kevins Alexandre Apseniece as the lone sub-2:00 200 butterfliers (1:59.91). One event later, he swam the morning’s fastest 200 IM, coming in at 2:02.56.

Another swimmer doubling up on longer events was Emma Carrasco. A Catalonia native, Carrasco will challenge for medals in front of a home crowd in two events tonight. The 19-year-old placed first in the 400 IM with a time of 4:46.75. She also came in fifth in the 200 breaststroke, going 2:28.49. Alina Zmushka earned the top spot in this event, swimming 2:25.13 under the neutral flag, less than a second off her 2:24.14 PB.

100 fly junior world record holder Mizuki Hirai turned in a 57.35 in the event, which was the fastest swim of the morning by a second. She’s within striking distance of her 56.99 season best tonight, which ranks her #5 in the world this year.

Jan Cejka neared his 1:56.66 Czech national record in the 200 backstroke, coming out of the heats with a 1:57.01. He notched the middle lane with more than five seconds between himself and #2 qualifier Merlin Ficher. Tonight, Cejka could have clear water to take a stab at lowering his national mark. The Czech Republic got two top qualifiers this morning. National record holder Barbora Seemanova came out on top of the women’s 200 free field.

World Champions Kliment Kolesnikov, Bendetta Pilato, Ilya Shymanovich, and Daniel Wiffen also earned top spots in one event each tonight.

All Top Qualifiers