USA Swimming Foundation Awards $865K In 2025 Learn-to-Swim Grant Funding For Lesson Providers

Courtesy: Devon Pitre/USA Swimming

The USA Swimming Foundation, the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming and U.S. Masters Swimming, today announced they are awarding $865,000 to 114 swim lesson providers nationwide, vetting more than 470 applications through a competitive annual review process. These funds, which impact both youth and adult learn-to-swim programs, will be distributed across 36 states to provide approximately 13,500 individuals with the opportunity to learn the lifesaving skill of water safety.

“The USA Swimming Foundation is honored to continue impacting local communities across the country so they can provide swim lessons for both youths and adults,” said USA Swimming Foundation Executive Director Elaine Calip. “As we work towards an exciting 2028 home Olympic Games in Los Angeles, we are reminded that every current and future Olympic swimmer started out by putting their goggles on and learning how to swim. These grants provide an opportunity for future athletes and fans of our sport to dive in and enjoy being safe around the water.”

Since 2007, The USA Swimming Foundation has awarded grants to help fund youth Learn-to-Swim programs nationwide and expanded to include funding for adult learn-to-swim programs in 2021. More than $9 million in funding has been provided for programs, directly benefiting children and adults who would not otherwise have the opportunity to learn to swim.

Youth Learn-to-Swim grants will be distributed to 81 providers across 47 states. These programs will receive $725,000 in total funding to support youth programs offering free or reduced-cost swim lessons and impacting an estimated 12,000 children.

After U.S. Masters Swimming (USMS) moved its fundraising efforts for adult learn-to-swim programs to the USA Swimming Foundation, all learn-to-swim fundraising efforts now fall under the USA Swimming Foundation. This year marks the highest support the USA Swimming Foundation has provided for adult lesson programs, affording $140,000 to 33 adult learn-to-swim providers across 22 states. This direct impact will provide an estimated 1,500 adults with the opportunity to learn how to swim.

Learn more about Youth Learn-to-Swim grants here and Adult Learn-to-Swim grants here.

The full list of programs awarded grant funding is available here.