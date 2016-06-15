NC State/Wolfpack Elite Clean Up At GCY Sprint & Distance Meet

North Carolina State’s Wolfpack Elite squad headed over to Greensboro last weekend to compete at the ‘2016 GCY Sprint and Distance meet’. Along with the entertaining trip video documenting their on-deck team spirit, the athletes threw down some swift times in the pool in their final tune-up before the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha.

Among the attendees was 28-year-old Eugene Godsoe, who took the men’s 100m backstroke win in a time of 55.36, his 3rd-fastest performance of 2016.

Wolfpack member Candace Cooper looked solid in the women’s version of the 100m backstroke event, touching in 1:02.61 to finish a second ahead of 19-year old Hannah Moore, the once Michigan-bound athlete who now calls Raleigh home. Moore scored a win in the women’s 400m IM later in the meet, handily beating out the field by about 7 seconds with her final time of 4:50.52.

The dynamic duo of Simonas Bilis and Ryan Held were on point for the men’s 50m freestyle and butterfly sprints, taking the former event in 1-2 fashion. Bilis scored a mark of 22.41 over Held’s 22.94 to represent the only 2 men under the 23-second threshold in the 50m freestyle. In the 50m butterfly prelims, they finished in the same order once again, with Bilis touching in 24.45 to Held’s 24.64 before both men opted out of the final.

Full Meet Results

Below is a list of the NC State/Wolfpack Elite swimmers who scored Olympic Trials cuts or improved upon previously met qualifying times:

Hennessey Stuart – 55.43, 100 backstroke; 1:59.11, 200 backstroke

Jacob Siar – 56.40, 100 backstroke; 2:02.88, 200 backstroke

Parker Campbell – 56.60, 100 backstroke; 2:02.76, 200 backstroke

Matthew O’Donnell – 2:03.59, 200 backstroke

Geoffrey Carter – 1:03.68, 100 breaststroke; 2:18.25 200 breaststroke

Lindsay Morrow – 2:16.33, 200 backstroke

Natalie Labonge – 1:00.22, 100 butterfly