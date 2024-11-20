NCSA Qualifier Samantha Schnappauf to Compete for St. Bonaventure Next Fall (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

NCSA qualifier Samantha Schnappauf has committed to swim and study at St. Bonaventure University beginning in the fall of 2025.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at St. Bonaventure University! I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for their support. I’d also like to thank Coach Mike and Coach Matt for this opportunity. Go Bonnies!!”

A senior at Sacred Heart Academy in New York, Schnappauf just wrapped up her final season of competing for the Spartans.

Schnappauf’s high school swimming career came to a close less than two weeks ago with the NSCHSAA Girls State Championship in early November. Her top performances came in the preliminaries, where Schnappauf posted a personal best time of 58.13 in the 100 fly and a season-best time of 5:04.18 in the 500 free. She went on to become the runner-up in the 100 fly (58.28) and took 4th in the 500 free (5:08.00).

The Wantagh native currently trains year-round with Long Island Express, where she specializes in freestyle and butterfly.

Schnappauf competed at the 2024 NCSA Spring Championships (SCY) in March, where she turned in a season-best time in the 200 fly (2:08.01), finishing 74th overall. She also placed 58th in the 500 free (5:05.88), 135th in the 200 free (1:56.54) and 157th in the 100 fly (58.79).

At the 2024 Metro Senior Championships, Schnappauf set a series of personal best times in her events. Her top performances were a 9th-place finish in the 1000 free (10:20.36) and a 12th-place finish in the 500 free (5:03.14), both personal bests for her at the time.

Best Times SCY

200 free – 1:55.71

500 free – 5:01.95

1000 free – 10:20.36

1650 free – 17:41.03

100 fly – 58.13

200 fly – 2:05.72

A Division I Mid-Major program, St. Bonaventure is led by head coach Mike Smiechowski. The Bonnies placed 8th out of 11 teams at the Atlantic 10 Championships last season, with one swimmer landing on the podium: current senior Halle Meyers took 3rd in the 50 free (22.82).

To qualify for finals at the 2024 A10 Championship, it took times of 1:51.82/4:59.20 in the 200/500 free and 55.94/2:05.12 in the 100/200 fly, putting Schnappauf narrowly outside the mark in a handful of events.

On the team itself, Schnappauf would have been the Bonnies’ top-ranked swimmer in the 500, 1000 and 1650 free last season. She would also have ranked 2nd in the 200 fly, 4th in the 100 fly and 5th in the 200 free, making her likely to be one of the team’s top competitors when she arrives next season.

St. Bonaventure has a strong class of recruits who are set to join the roster next fall. Joining Schnappauf on the pool deck for the next four years will be Mia Hill, Caroline Murray, Zoe Purtell, Grace Purtell, Sophie Baker and Cameron Darnell.

