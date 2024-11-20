Georgia State Champion Brooke Murphy Commits To Miami-FL For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brooke Murphy from Duluth, Georgia has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at Miami-FL beginning in fall 2025.

“The coaches and the team made me feel at home and it has been my dream school since forever.”

Murphy competes for SwimAtlanta and is currently in her senior year at John’s Creek High School. She finished her long course season this summer at Futures in Huntsville, making the final of the 200 free as she was 29th in a 2:08.06. That was just off her best time of a 2:07.79 that she swam in June 2023.

Last December, Murphy had a huge meet at the Georgia Short Course Senior Championships, posting numerous best times. Her biggest swim came in the 200 free where she won the state title in a 1:50.23. She also swam a best time in the 100 free, posting a 51.88.

Murphy’s best SCY times are:

100 free: 51.88

200 free: 1:50.23

100 fly: 55.77

The Miami-FL women finished 11th out of 11 teams at the 2024 ACC Championships. They scored 391 points, finishing just behind Pitt who scored 407.

It took times of a 1:47.31 in the 200 free, 49.77 in the 100 free, and a 53.88 in the 100 fly to make it back. The Miami FL women kicked off night 1 strong with a 5th place finish in the 800 free relay, led by Florida transfer Talia Bates who split a 1:45.48 on the lead off leg. The team had six women under the 1:50 mark last season.

Murphy will arrive next fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Addy Vonderahe and Pheobe Mayo.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.