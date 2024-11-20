Jordan Crooks Fires Off 18.29 50 Free Prelim At Tennessee Invite (RACE VIDEO)

Tennessee Invite

After setting the nation-leading time in the 200 free last night, Vols senior Jordan Crooks came out hot this morning at the Tennessee Invite.

In the final heat of the men’s 50 free prelims, Crooks dropped a time of 18.29 for another NCAA-leading marker and the top spot heading into tonight’s final by a wide margin.

The time not only stands up as the eighth-fastest of Crook’s career and #19 in the all-time rankings, it is also the fastest anyone has ever been at a midseason invite.

Crooks’ Top 10 times:

Rank Time Meet Date 1 17.93 2023 SEC Championships 2/15/23 2 17.99 2024 SEC Championships 2/21/24 3 18.06 2024 SEC Championships 2/21/24 4 18.09 2024 NCAA Championships 3/28/24 5 18.14 2024 NCAA Championships 3/28/24 6 18.25 2023 NCAA Championships* 3/23/23 7 18.25 2023 SEC Championships* 2/15/23 8 18.29 2024 Tennessee Invite* 11/20/24 9 18.30 2024 SEC Championships 2/21/24 10 18.32 2023 NCAA Championships 3/23/23

*Notates a prelims swim

As fast as 18.29 is, however, it is not the fastest Crooks has ever been in prelims. He was 18.25 in the prelims of both the 2023 SECs and the 2023 NCAAs. At the 2023 SECs, he got down to 17.93 in the final, which remains his personal best in the 50. When he swam it at NCAAs however, his finals swim was a slight add at 18.32.

In addition to Crooks, the only swimmer who have ever been faster than 18.29 are Caeleb Dressel (17.63), Josh Liendo (18.07) and Bjorn Seeliger (18.27).

The men’s 50 free final will be the last individual event in tonight’s session, which starts at 6 pm Eastern Time.

Race Video: