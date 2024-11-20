Y-Nationals ‘A’ Finalist Amelia Betancourt Commits To UNCW For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Amelia Betancourt from Mooresville, North Carolina has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at UNCW beginning in the 2025-2026 school year.

I am ecstatic to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at UNC Wilmington. I’d like to thank my coaches for pushing me to be my best in and out of the water. My supportive teammates & friends, and most importantly my family for helping me reach my goals and achieve my dream of swimming at the D1 level in college. Hugh thank you to Coach Bobby, Coach Sarah and the rest coaching staff at UNCW for this incredible opportunity! I can’t wait to be a part of this incredible team! GO HAWKS

Betancourt swims for Lowes YMCA Lightning and most recently competed at the TAC Titans Big Southern Classic where she posted numerous best times. She swam to a best time in the 100 breast, touching in a 1:02.44. That improved upon her previous best time of a 1:02.60 from her junior season. She also swam to a 2:19.13 in the 200 breast, just off her best time of a 2:18.34. She also swam best times in the 500 free (5:11.92) and 100 fly (58.10).

Last April, Betancourt made the ‘A’ final at Y-Nationals posting a 1:02.93 in the 100 breast. Her new best time from this season would notably have moved her up to 4th so she has the potential to be a contender for the title this year.

Betancourt’s best SCY times are:

100 breast: 1:02.44

200 breast: 2:18.34

50 free: 24.13

100 free: 53.39

UNCW is located about four hours from Mooresville, as UNCW is on the coast of the state. The UNCW women captured the 2024 CAA title scoring total of 1409 points, to finish ahead of Delaware who scored 1354.

Based on her best times, Betancourt has the potential to make an immediate impact upon her arrival as her best time in the 100 breast would have been 5th at CAAs this past season. UNCW had three women in that ‘A’ final. Her 200 breast would also have made the ‘A’ final as it took a 2:18.63 to make the championship final in the event.

Betancourt will arrive next fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Sophia Bellissimo, Sofia Kohler, Mike Takei, and Alex Tysinger. Bellissimo also hails from Lowe’s YMCA.

