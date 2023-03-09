NCAA Zone B Diving: Tennessee Women Hit Three Qualifiers On Final Day

2023 NCAA ZONE B DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 5-8, 2023

Allan Jones Aquatic Center – Knoxville, Tennessee

Host: University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Duke’s Aliyah Watson led the way on women’s platform to close out the Zone B Diving Championships on Wednesday, booking her ticket to the NCAA Championships.

There were six qualifying spots on the line in the women’s platform event. The men’s competition wrapped up on Tuesday.

Women’s Platform Qualifiers

Watson, who finished 41st in the event at the 2022 NCAAs, was followed by UNC’s Aranza Vazquez Montano, who will be one of two women from Zone B eligible to contest all three events at NCAAs.

Vazquez Montano finished 11th on platform at NCAAs last year.

Georgia Tech’s Anna Bradescu, the Tennessee duo of Tanesha Lucoe and Madison Reese, and FIU’s Maha Gouda all punched their NCAA tickets by placing third through sixth.

NCAA QUALIFIERS

Women

Count Women Qualified Team Event(s) 1 Mia Vallee Miami (FL) 1m, 3m 2 Brooke Schultz South Carolina 1m, 3m 3 Aranza Vazquez Kontano UNC 1m, 3m, Platform 4 Sophie Verzyl South Carolina 1m, 3m 5 Maha Amer Florida 1m, 3m, 6 Meghan Wenzel Georgia 1m, 3m, Platform 7 Samantha Vear FSU 1m, 3m 8 Paige Burrell UNC 1m, 3m 9 Alicia Mora FAU 1m 10 Emily Grund UNC 1m, 3m 11 Helene Synnott NC State 1m 12 Grace Cable Tennessee 3m 13 Haley Marshall UNC 3m 14 Aliyah Watson Duke Platform 15 Anna Bradescu Georgia Tech Platform 16 Tanesha Lucoe Tennessee Platform 17 Madison Reese Tennessee Platform 18 Maha Gouda FIU Platform

Men

Count Men Qualified Team Event(s) 1 Bryden Hattie Tennessee 1m, 3m, Platform 2 Mohamed Farouk Miami (FL) 1m, 3m, Platform 3 Maxwell Flory Miami (FL) 1m, 3m, Platform 4 Conner Pruitt Auburn 1m, 3m 5 Anton Down Jenkins UNC 1m, 3m 6 Renato Calderaro NC State 1m, 3m 7 Ruben Lechuga Georgia Tech 1m 8 Brodie Scapens Miami (FL) 3m 9 Leonardo Garcia Florida 1m, 3m, Platform 10 Tazman Abramowicz FSU 3m, Platform 11 Emanuel Vazquez South Carolina 1m, 3m, Platform 12 Walker Creedon Auburn Platform 13 Elijah Klier Georgia Tech Platform 14 Nicholas Stone Tennessee 1m, Platform 15 Skip Donald Florida 1m, 3m, Platform

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.

Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.

The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.