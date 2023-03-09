NCAA Zone B Diving: Tennessee Women Hit Three Qualifiers On Final Day

2023 NCAA ZONE B DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 5-8, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center – Knoxville, Tennessee
- Host: University of Tennessee, Knoxville
- Qualifiers
- Preview
- Results
Duke’s Aliyah Watson led the way on women’s platform to close out the Zone B Diving Championships on Wednesday, booking her ticket to the NCAA Championships.
There were six qualifying spots on the line in the women’s platform event. The men’s competition wrapped up on Tuesday.
Women’s Platform Qualifiers
- Aliyah Watson (DUKE), 606.20
- Aranza Vazquez Montano (UNC), 585.10
- Anna Bradescu (GT), 573.20
- Tanesha Lucoe (TENN), 572.65
- Madison Reese (TENN), 556.45
- Maha Gouda (FIU), 550.20
Watson, who finished 41st in the event at the 2022 NCAAs, was followed by UNC’s Aranza Vazquez Montano, who will be one of two women from Zone B eligible to contest all three events at NCAAs.
Vazquez Montano finished 11th on platform at NCAAs last year.
Georgia Tech’s Anna Bradescu, the Tennessee duo of Tanesha Lucoe and Madison Reese, and FIU’s Maha Gouda all punched their NCAA tickets by placing third through sixth.
NCAA QUALIFIERS
Women
|Count
|Women Qualified
|Team
|Event(s)
|1
|Mia Vallee
|Miami (FL)
|1m, 3m
|2
|Brooke Schultz
|South Carolina
|1m, 3m
|3
|Aranza Vazquez Kontano
|UNC
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|4
|Sophie Verzyl
|South Carolina
|1m, 3m
|5
|Maha Amer
|Florida
|1m, 3m,
|6
|Meghan Wenzel
|Georgia
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|7
|Samantha Vear
|FSU
|1m, 3m
|8
|Paige Burrell
|UNC
|1m, 3m
|9
|Alicia Mora
|FAU
|1m
|10
|Emily Grund
|UNC
|1m, 3m
|11
|Helene Synnott
|NC State
|1m
|12
|Grace Cable
|Tennessee
|3m
|13
|Haley Marshall
|UNC
|3m
|14
|Aliyah Watson
|Duke
|Platform
|15
|Anna Bradescu
|Georgia Tech
|Platform
|16
|Tanesha Lucoe
|Tennessee
|Platform
|17
|Madison Reese
|Tennessee
|Platform
|18
|Maha Gouda
|FIU
|Platform
Men
|Count
|Men Qualified
|Team
|Event(s)
|1
|Bryden Hattie
|Tennessee
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|2
|Mohamed Farouk
|Miami (FL)
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|3
|Maxwell Flory
|Miami (FL)
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|4
|Conner Pruitt
|Auburn
|1m, 3m
|5
|Anton Down Jenkins
|UNC
|1m, 3m
|6
|Renato Calderaro
|NC State
|1m, 3m
|7
|Ruben Lechuga
|Georgia Tech
|1m
|8
|Brodie Scapens
|Miami (FL)
|3m
|9
|Leonardo Garcia
|Florida
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|10
|Tazman Abramowicz
|FSU
|3m, Platform
|11
|Emanuel Vazquez
|South Carolina
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|12
|Walker Creedon
|Auburn
|Platform
|13
|Elijah Klier
|Georgia Tech
|Platform
|14
|Nicholas Stone
|Tennessee
|1m, Platform
|15
|Skip Donald
|Florida
|
1m, 3m, Platform
SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES
You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.
Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.
The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.