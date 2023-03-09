NCAA Zone E Diving: Schnell Completes Sweep, Stanford Adds Third Male Diver For NCAAs

2023 NCAA ZONE E DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 6-8, 2023

King County Aquatic Center – Federal Way, Washington

Host: University of Utah

Qualifiers

Preview

Results

Arizona’s Delaney Schnell completed a sweep of the women’s events at the Zone E Diving Championships on Wednesday, topping the 1-meter by a decisive margin with a score of 696.00.

On the men’s side, Stanford’s Ethan Foster gave the Cardinal three wins in three events, topping the platform after teammate Jack Ryan won the 1-meter and 3-meter earlier on.

There were six NCAA spots available in the women’s 1-meter and five in the men’s 3-meter in the final day of the championships.

As always, note that once qualified in one event, a diver can compete in any other event at NCAAs provided they finished in the top 12 at their respective Zone meet.

Women’s 1-Meter Qualifiers

Schnell, Nike Agunbiade, Quinn Gariepy and Holly Waxman finished in the top six to solidify their eligibility to compete in all three diving events at NCAAs, while Utah’s Kathryn Grant was the lone new qualifier on Day 3.

Schnell placed fifth on 1-meter at last year’s NCAAs, while Waxman placed 21st as a freshman last season.

Men’s Platform Qualifiers

Ethan Foster (STAN), 700.90 Georgii Korovin (USC), 661.40 Luke McDivitt (UTAH), 646.70 Robert Gref (USC), 638.20 Zyad Morsy (DENV), 635.30

Stanford’s Foster was one of four new male qualifiers on Wednesday, putting up a score of 700.90 to handily lead USC’s Georgii Korovin.

USC’s Robert Gref placed fourth, giving the Trojans eight total qualifiers for NCAAs, while Foster’s performance gives the Cardinal men three.

NCAA QUALIFIERS

Women

Count Women Qualified Team Event(s) 1 Delaney Schnell Arizona 1m, 3m, Platform 2 Carolina Sculti USC 1m, 3m 3 Hannah Butler UCLA 1m, 3m 4 Lauren Burch Stanford 3m, Platform 5 Holly Waxman Utah 1m, 3m, Platform 6 Eden Cheng UCLA 1m, 3m, Platform 7 Quinn Gariepy Arizona 1m, 3m, Platform 8 Nike Agunbiade USC 1m, 3m, Platform 9 Madison Huitt USC Platform 10 Savannah Stocker USC Platform 11 Isabel Vazquez Nevada 3m, Platform 12 Melissa Mirafuentes Nevada 1m, 3m, Platform 13 Kathryn Grant Utah 1m, Platform

Men

Count Men Qualified Team Event(s) 1 Jack Ryan Stanford 1m, 3m 2 Shangfei Wang USC 1m, 3m 3 Peyton Donald Stanford 1m 4 Georgii Korovin USC 1m, 3m, Platform 5 Laurent Gosselin-Paradis USC 1m 6 Gael Jimenez CBU 1m, 3m, Platform 7 Bjorn Markentin Arizona 1m, Platform 8 Elias Petersen Utah 1m, 3m 9 Joshua Thai Cal 3m, Platform 10 Mickey Strauss BYU 1m, 3m, Platform 11 Ethan Foster Stanford Platform 12 Luke McDivitt Utah 1m, 3m, Platform 13 Robert Gref USC Platform 14 Zyad Morsey Denver 3m, Platform

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.

Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.

The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.