NCAA Zone E Diving: Schnell Completes Sweep, Stanford Adds Third Male Diver For NCAAs

2023 NCAA ZONE E DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 6-8, 2023
- King County Aquatic Center – Federal Way, Washington
- Host: University of Utah
- Qualifiers
- Preview
- Results
Arizona’s Delaney Schnell completed a sweep of the women’s events at the Zone E Diving Championships on Wednesday, topping the 1-meter by a decisive margin with a score of 696.00.
On the men’s side, Stanford’s Ethan Foster gave the Cardinal three wins in three events, topping the platform after teammate Jack Ryan won the 1-meter and 3-meter earlier on.
There were six NCAA spots available in the women’s 1-meter and five in the men’s 3-meter in the final day of the championships.
As always, note that once qualified in one event, a diver can compete in any other event at NCAAs provided they finished in the top 12 at their respective Zone meet.
Women’s 1-Meter Qualifiers
- Delaney Schnell (ARIZ), 696.00
- Nike Agunbiade (USC), 612.25
- Carolina Sculti (USC), 597.60
- Quinn Gariepy (ARIZ), 582.55
- Kathryn Grant (UTAH), 582.35
- Holly Waxman (UTAH), 578.05
Schnell, Nike Agunbiade, Quinn Gariepy and Holly Waxman finished in the top six to solidify their eligibility to compete in all three diving events at NCAAs, while Utah’s Kathryn Grant was the lone new qualifier on Day 3.
Schnell placed fifth on 1-meter at last year’s NCAAs, while Waxman placed 21st as a freshman last season.
Men’s Platform Qualifiers
- Ethan Foster (STAN), 700.90
- Georgii Korovin (USC), 661.40
- Luke McDivitt (UTAH), 646.70
- Robert Gref (USC), 638.20
- Zyad Morsy (DENV), 635.30
Stanford’s Foster was one of four new male qualifiers on Wednesday, putting up a score of 700.90 to handily lead USC’s Georgii Korovin.
USC’s Robert Gref placed fourth, giving the Trojans eight total qualifiers for NCAAs, while Foster’s performance gives the Cardinal men three.
NCAA QUALIFIERS
Women
|Count
|Women Qualified
|Team
|Event(s)
|1
|Delaney Schnell
|Arizona
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|2
|Carolina Sculti
|USC
|1m, 3m
|3
|Hannah Butler
|UCLA
|1m, 3m
|4
|Lauren Burch
|Stanford
|3m, Platform
|5
|Holly Waxman
|Utah
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|6
|Eden Cheng
|UCLA
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|7
|Quinn Gariepy
|Arizona
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|8
|Nike Agunbiade
|USC
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|9
|Madison Huitt
|USC
|Platform
|10
|Savannah Stocker
|USC
|Platform
|11
|Isabel Vazquez
|Nevada
|3m, Platform
|12
|Melissa Mirafuentes
|Nevada
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|13
|Kathryn Grant
|Utah
|1m, Platform
Men
|Count
|Men Qualified
|Team
|Event(s)
|1
|Jack Ryan
|Stanford
|1m, 3m
|2
|Shangfei Wang
|USC
|1m, 3m
|3
|Peyton Donald
|Stanford
|1m
|4
|Georgii Korovin
|USC
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|5
|Laurent Gosselin-Paradis
|USC
|1m
|6
|Gael Jimenez
|CBU
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|7
|Bjorn Markentin
|Arizona
|1m, Platform
|8
|Elias Petersen
|Utah
|1m, 3m
|9
|Joshua Thai
|Cal
|3m, Platform
|10
|Mickey Strauss
|BYU
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|11
|Ethan Foster
|Stanford
|Platform
|12
|Luke McDivitt
|Utah
|
1m, 3m, Platform
|13
|Robert Gref
|USC
|Platform
|14
|Zyad Morsey
|Denver
|3m, Platform
SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES
You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.
Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.
The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.