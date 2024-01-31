NC State’s Berkoff, Stokowski Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: The ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – NC State swept the Atlantic Coast Conference Swimmer of the Week awards with Kacper Stokowski repeating as the Men’s Swimmer of the Week, while Katharine Berkoff earned her first Women’s Swimmer of the Week laurels this season. Georgia Tech’s Max Fowler earned his fourth ACC Men’s Diver of the Week nod and North Carolina’s Aranza Vazquez Montaño was named Women’s Diver of the Week for the third-straight week and sixth time overall.

ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Kacper Stokowski, Gr., NC State, Warsaw, Poland

Stokowski helped guide the No. 3 Wolfpack to victory over No. 9 Texas with a first and second-place finish, pool records and both a season and personal best. The graduate student set a personal best in the 200 free with a time of 1:32.91, which puts him in the top 10 in Wolfpack history in the event and marked a NCAA B cut time. In the 50 back, the Warsaw, Poland, native set a season-best of 21.54, followed by a first-place finish and another season-best in the 100 back with a time of 44.37. The time was a pool record and qualified as an NCAA A cut time.

ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Katharine Berkoff, Gt., NC State, Missoula, Montana

Berkoff had the strongest performance for the No. 8 Wolfpack women in their dual meet against No. 2 Texas on Friday. She led the way with two first-place finishes, two second place finishes and a pool record. The Missoula, Montana, native swam the second-fastest time in the women’s 100 back history with a 49.82 to win the event, set a season best mark and qualified for NCAA A cut time. Her time sits behind only Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh. So far this season, only Walsh and Berkoff have gone under the 50-second mark in the event. The graduate student also anchored NC State’s 400 freestyle relay, which finished first, and swam on the team’s 200 medley and freestyle relays, earning second-place finishes in both.

ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Max Fowler, Freshman, Georgia Tech, Fairfax, Virginia

Fowler posted a pair of first-place finishes in No. 23 Georgia Tech’s meet against South Carolina. The freshman broke the school record in the 1-meter dive with a 407.25 and followed that up with a 414.90 in the 3-meter dive.

ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina, La Paz, Mexico

Montaño posted a pair NCAA zone score dives in No. 19 UNC’s win over No. 17 Duke. The La Paz, Mexico, native scored a 349.95 in the 1-meter dive and a 368.78 in the 3-meter dive to sweep both events for the fifth time in six meets this season.

ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 3 – Berke Saka, Jr., Georgia Tech | Carles Coll Marti, Sr., Virginia Tech

Oct. 10 – Denis Petrashov, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 17 – Jerry Chen, Fifth Year, Pitt

Oct. 24 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame

Oct. 31 – Connor Boyle, Jr., Virginia

Nov. 7 – Luke Miller, Sr., NC State

Nov. 21 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame

Dec. 5 – Max Matteazzi, Sr., Pitt

Jan. 9 – Youssef Ramadan, Sr., Virginia Tech

Jan. 15 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame

Jan. 23 – Kacper Stokowski, Gr., NC State

ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 3 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 10 – Che Stephens, Jr., Louisville | Carlo Lopez-Hernandez, Gr., Notre Dame

Oct. 17 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 24 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt

Oct. 31 – Will McCollum, Jr., Duke

Nov. 7 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt

Nov. 21 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech | Carlo Lopez-Hernandez, Gr., Notre Dame

Jan. 9 – Adam Sneden, Gr., Louisville

Jan. 15 – Rodolfo Vazquez Montaño, Fr., North Carolina | Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt

Jan. 23 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt

Jan. 30 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech

ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 3 – Kim Herkle, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 10 – Gabi Albiero, Sr., Louisville

Oct. 17 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia

Oct. 24 – Abby Arens, Sr., NC State

Oct. 31 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia

Nov. 7 – Greer Pattison, Jr., North Carolina

Nov. 21 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia

Dec. 5 – Sophie Yendell, Sr., Pitt

Jan. 9 – Kim Herkle, Jr., Louisville

Jan. 15 – Madelyn Christman, Notre Dame

Jan. 23 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia

ACC Women’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 3 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 10 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville | Calie Brady, Jr., Notre Dame

Oct. 17 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 24 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina

Oct. 31 – Margo O’Meara, Jr., Duke

Nov. 7 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina

Nov. 21 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina

Jan. 9 – Lindsay Gizzi, Jr., Louisville

Jan. 15 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina

Jan. 23 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina

Jan. 30 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina