NC State’s Berkoff, Stokowski Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: The ACC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – NC State swept the Atlantic Coast Conference Swimmer of the Week awards with Kacper Stokowski repeating as the Men’s Swimmer of the Week, while Katharine Berkoff earned her first Women’s Swimmer of the Week laurels this season. Georgia Tech’s Max Fowler earned his fourth ACC Men’s Diver of the Week nod and North Carolina’s Aranza Vazquez Montaño was named Women’s Diver of the Week for the third-straight week and sixth time overall.
ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Kacper Stokowski, Gr., NC State, Warsaw, Poland
Stokowski helped guide the No. 3 Wolfpack to victory over No. 9 Texas with a first and second-place finish, pool records and both a season and personal best. The graduate student set a personal best in the 200 free with a time of 1:32.91, which puts him in the top 10 in Wolfpack history in the event and marked a NCAA B cut time. In the 50 back, the Warsaw, Poland, native set a season-best of 21.54, followed by a first-place finish and another season-best in the 100 back with a time of 44.37. The time was a pool record and qualified as an NCAA A cut time.
ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Katharine Berkoff, Gt., NC State, Missoula, Montana
Berkoff had the strongest performance for the No. 8 Wolfpack women in their dual meet against No. 2 Texas on Friday. She led the way with two first-place finishes, two second place finishes and a pool record. The Missoula, Montana, native swam the second-fastest time in the women’s 100 back history with a 49.82 to win the event, set a season best mark and qualified for NCAA A cut time. Her time sits behind only Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh. So far this season, only Walsh and Berkoff have gone under the 50-second mark in the event. The graduate student also anchored NC State’s 400 freestyle relay, which finished first, and swam on the team’s 200 medley and freestyle relays, earning second-place finishes in both.
ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Max Fowler, Freshman, Georgia Tech, Fairfax, Virginia
Fowler posted a pair of first-place finishes in No. 23 Georgia Tech’s meet against South Carolina. The freshman broke the school record in the 1-meter dive with a 407.25 and followed that up with a 414.90 in the 3-meter dive.
ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina, La Paz, Mexico
Montaño posted a pair NCAA zone score dives in No. 19 UNC’s win over No. 17 Duke. The La Paz, Mexico, native scored a 349.95 in the 1-meter dive and a 368.78 in the 3-meter dive to sweep both events for the fifth time in six meets this season.
ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 3 – Berke Saka, Jr., Georgia Tech | Carles Coll Marti, Sr., Virginia Tech
Oct. 10 – Denis Petrashov, Jr., Louisville
Oct. 17 – Jerry Chen, Fifth Year, Pitt
Oct. 24 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame
Oct. 31 – Connor Boyle, Jr., Virginia
Nov. 7 – Luke Miller, Sr., NC State
Nov. 21 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame
Dec. 5 – Max Matteazzi, Sr., Pitt
Jan. 9 – Youssef Ramadan, Sr., Virginia Tech
Jan. 15 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame
Jan. 23 – Kacper Stokowski, Gr., NC State
ACC Men’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 3 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech
Oct. 10 – Che Stephens, Jr., Louisville | Carlo Lopez-Hernandez, Gr., Notre Dame
Oct. 17 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech
Oct. 24 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt
Oct. 31 – Will McCollum, Jr., Duke
Nov. 7 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt
Nov. 21 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech | Carlo Lopez-Hernandez, Gr., Notre Dame
Jan. 9 – Adam Sneden, Gr., Louisville
Jan. 15 – Rodolfo Vazquez Montaño, Fr., North Carolina | Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt
Jan. 23 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt
Jan. 30 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech
ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 3 – Kim Herkle, Jr., Louisville
Oct. 10 – Gabi Albiero, Sr., Louisville
Oct. 17 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia
Oct. 24 – Abby Arens, Sr., NC State
Oct. 31 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia
Nov. 7 – Greer Pattison, Jr., North Carolina
Nov. 21 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia
Dec. 5 – Sophie Yendell, Sr., Pitt
Jan. 9 – Kim Herkle, Jr., Louisville
Jan. 15 – Madelyn Christman, Notre Dame
Jan. 23 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia
ACC Women’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 3 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville
Oct. 10 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville | Calie Brady, Jr., Notre Dame
Oct. 17 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville
Oct. 24 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina
Oct. 31 – Margo O’Meara, Jr., Duke
Nov. 7 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina
Nov. 21 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina
Jan. 9 – Lindsay Gizzi, Jr., Louisville
Jan. 15 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina
Jan. 23 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina
Jan. 30 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina