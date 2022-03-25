NC State’s Aiden Hayes Lowers 17-18 NAG Record in 100 Fly to 44.75

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 23-26, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)

Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Live Results

Championship Central

Official Psych Sheets

Men 100 Yard Butterfly – Final

NCAA Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Meet Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

American Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

S. Open Record: 42.80 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

Pool Record: 43.77 – Andrei Minakov, Stanford (2022)

Podium:

Andrei Minakov, SO Stanford – 43.71P Luca Urlando, SO Georgia – 43.80 Youssef Ramadan, SO VT – 43.90 Nyls Korstanje, JR NCSU – 44.17 Tomer Frankel, SO Indiana – 44.56 Nicolas Albiero, 5Y Louisville – 44.61 Aiden Hayes, FR NCSU – 44.75 Umitcan Gures, JR Harvard – 44.88

Swimming in the championship final of the 100 fly at his first NCAA Championships, NC State freshman Aiden Hayes lowered the boys 17-18 national age group record he had set seven hour earlier by three-hundredths to 44.75.

Hayes was seeded 35th on the psych sheets with the 44.79 he swam at the 2022 ACC Championships, where he placed 7th. In prelims, he swam a lifetime-best time of 44.78, qualifying for the eighth spot in the A final by .03. His prelims time took a .13 bite out of the NAG of 44.91 that Tom Shields had set in 2010.

In finals tonight, Hayes moved up a spot to place seventh overall with 44.75, lowering yet again his PB and setting a new NAG mark.

Prior to Friday’s performances, Hayes’ best 100 fly time was 45.47 which he swam at the 2021 Oklahoma Class 6A State Championships as a senior in high school. That time broke Joseph Schooling’s national high school record.

Hayes was more aggressive on the front end in tonight’s final, going .16 faster, while he came home .13 slower.

Progression of 17-18 NAG Record, 100 Fly

Shields, 2010 NCAAs Hayes, 2022 NCAAs Prelims Hayes, 2022 NCAAs Finals 20.83 20.78 20.62 24.08 24.00 24.13 44.91 44.78 44.75

Hayes will swim the 200 butterfly on Saturday. He is seeded 10th with 1:40.39, the time he swam at 2022 ACC Championships to place third and break the 17-18 NAG record in the event.