NC State Commit Kylee Alons Drops 5:26 500 Backstroke at HS Meet

While swimming a 500 at a dual meet is a burden for many high school swimmers, NC State commit Kylee Alons embraced the situation and swam it backstroke in late November (the swim was confirmed to SwimSwam by her coach, Carolyn Fries).

She won the event in 5:26.96, touching about 17 seconds ahead of the second-place swimmer, teammate Summer Siverts.

“I had entered her in that race because we had a hole there, and she asked if she could swim it backstroke,” Fries told SwimSwam. “She said she wanted to get ready for her 200 this weekend at Juniors.”

Alons is a senior at Fossil Ridge High School, and swims club for the Fort Collins Area Swim Team. She was the Colorado 5A State Champ in the 50 and 100 free last season, and won the 50 and 100 free, as well at the 100 back (53.44) at Speedo Sectioals in March of this year. Her personal bests in the 50 and 100 free are 22.57 and 49.50.

Check out her splits below, and click here to see the full meet results.

Alons’ 5:26.96 500 back splits:

27.94 / 31.65 / 32.28 / 33.64 / 33.74 / 33.37 / 33.55 / 33.83 / 34.09 / 32.8

Alons is currently competing at the West 2017 Speedo Winter Junior Championships, where she anchored her 200 medley relay to a new NAG record in a blazing 21.75, for total time of 1:37.65 (25.26/27.08/23.56/21.75).

Her other best times include: