2017 U.S. Winter Junior Championships West: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST

The first prelims session of 2017 West Winter Juniors begins today, with six events set to rock Iowa City.

Meet records are on high alert in both 500 frees, with top-seeded Gabrielle Kopenski a tenth off the meet record for girls and Patrick Callan already under the record for boys, based on their best times.

Vanessa Pearl leads what could be a great girls 200 IM race with Samantha Shelton and Zoe Bartel in tow, while Shane Blinkman is the top seed for boys. Meanwhile future Texas Longhorn teammates Julia Cook and Daniel Kruger lead the fields in the splash and dash.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates of all the action from Winter Juniors, and check out @SwimSwamLive on Twitter for up-to-the-second highlights.

Girls 500 Free – Prelims

  • Jrs West: 4:37.82 12/10/2015 Hannah Cox
  • SC Jrs Meet: 4:37.82 12/9/2015 Hannah Cox

Boys 500 Free – Prelims

  • Jrs West: 4:15.53 12/10/2015 Sean Grieshop
  • SC Jrs Meet: 4:15.36 12/8/2016 Drew Kibler

Girls 200 IM – Prelims

  • Jrs West: 1:56.02 12/12/2013 Ella Eastin
  • SC Jrs Meet: 1:54.48 12/8/2016 Alexandra Walsh

Boys 200 IM – Prelims

  • Jrs West: 1:42.77 12/10/2015 Michael Andrew
  • SC Jrs Meet: 1:42.77 12/2015 Michael Andrew

Girls 50 Free – Prelims

  • Jrs West: 21.49 12/12/2014 Abbigail Weitzeil
  • SC Jrs Meet: 21.49 12/12/2014 Abbigail Weitzeil

Boys 50 Free – Prelims

  • Jrs West: 18.71 12/8/2016 Ryan Hoffer
  • SC Jrs Meet: 18.71 12/10/2016 Ryan Hoffer

