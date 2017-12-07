2017 Winter Junior Championships – East Day 2 Prelims (LIVE)

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

December 6 – 9

Allan Jones Aquatic Center

Knoxville, TN

The first individual events of the 2017 Speedo Winter Junior Championships get underway on Thursday morning. That means a preliminary session featuring the 500 freestyles, 200 IMs, and 50 freestyles for both genders.

Among the most anticipated events of the morning will be the girls’ 50 free, where Gretchen Walsh will have the chance to prove that her 21.01 split on a 200 medley relay anchor on Wednesday wasn’t a fluke or a timing error.

Girls’ 500 free – Prelims

Short Course Juniors meet (combined) record – Hannah Cox, Upper Valley Aquatic Club, 4:37.82 – 2015

Leah Braswell leads the field coming out of prelims in the women’s 500 free after a 4:44.24 in the morning. She leads what will be a relatively-veteran A-final tonight with 5 swimmers that are 17-years old, as compared to many races that will be dominated by younger swimmers.

Braswell, from the North York YMCA, but a strong kick into her last 50 in her morning swimming, finishing in 26.87 to sit just about half-a-second short of her personal best. Braswell is the defending LCM Junior National Champion in the 1500 free and YMCA Short Course National Champion in the 1650 free, so that finishing kick shouldn’t be taken as an anomaly.

Close behind her was Madison Homovic from the Marlins of Raleigh in 4:44.71. Homovic was the top seed coming into the race. Mary Smutny touched 3rd in 4:46.92, and Lola Mull, coming off a record-setting meet at the Michigan High School State Championships, qualified 4th in 4:47.28.

Top 8 – A Finalists:

Leah Braswell, York YMCA – 4:44.24 Madison Homovich, Marlins of Raleigh – 4:44.71 Mary Smutny, AquaKids Sharks – 4:46.92 Lola Mull, Mid-Michigan Aquatics – 4:47.28 Olvyn Bartis, SwimMAC Carolina – 4:47.31 Emma Weyant, Sarasota YMCA – 4:47.68 Sinclair Larson, SwimMAC Carolina – 4:47.28 Emily Hetzer, Occoquan Swimming – 4:47.98

Boys’ 500 free – Prelims

Short Course Juniors meet (combined) record – Drew Kibler, Carmel Swim Club, 4:15.36 – 2016

Kieran Smith of the Ridgefield Aquatic Club in Connecticut earned the middle lane in the boys’ 500 free final with a 4:18.22 in prelims – a time that improves his own personal best by more than 4 seconds. It might take another personal best in finals, though, to hold off the defending champion and short course juniors record holder Drew Kibler, though early returns for Kibler show that he was slightly off his lifetime best in the 800 free relay on Wednesday. Kibler will swim right next to Smith in the final after a 4:18.71 prelims swim.

SwimAtlanta’s Bradley Dunham had an even bigger drop – knocking nearly 6 seconds from his personal best. World Championship team member Robert Freeman qualified 4th in 4:19.28.

Top 8 – A Finalists: