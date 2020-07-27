New Zealand’s Hawke’s Bay Set To Build 50m Swimming Facility

New Zealand’s east coast region of Hawke’s Bay is set to receive a big funding boost towards its to-be-constructed aquatics centre. Slated to open by 2022, the aquatic centre is being added to existing community health and sports facility located in Hastings.

The new centre is set to house a 50m swimming pool, as well as a learn-to-swim 25m pool. The facility would be available for both swim training, water polo, school sports and competitive events, along with community lap swimming.

According to RNZ, Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash said up to $32 million has been approved in principle for the project. Additionally, the centre is elected to generate nearly 16 jobs, according to the government.

“Small businesses and contractors in the construction industry and services sector now have greater certainty about the pipeline of projects in the region. It is part of a wider sports, health and fitness complex which includes a hostel to support youth in trades training, said Nash.

Hawke’s Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust chairman Sir Graeme Avery stated, “We’d already determined there was a well-defined community need for more water space in the region.

“It was part of our original vision and it is wonderful that the government has supported us to make this happen.

“We think [it] will set Hawke’s Bay apart.”