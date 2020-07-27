VHSL Moves Fall Sports To Spring, Delays All Activities Until December 14

The Virginia High School League Executive Committee voted to apply a condensed schedule in the reopening of high school sports on Monday, including moving all fall sports back to spring.

The Executive Committee voted 34-1-0 to move forward with Model 3, which will delay all sports and activities until December 14 and adopt the Condensed Interscholastic Plan.

The model will see winter sports, including swimming & diving, run Dec.14-Feb.20, fall sports run Feb.15-May.1, and spring sports go Apr.12-Jun.26.

Season 1 (Winter): December 14 – February 20 (First Contest Date – December 28) basketball, gymnastics, indoor track, swim/dive, wrestling

December 14 – February 20 (First Contest Date – December 28) Season 2 (Fall) February 15: May 1 (First Contest Date – March 1) cheer, cross country, field hockey, football, golf, volleyball

May 1 (First Contest Date – March 1) Season 3 (Spring) April 12: June 26 (First Contest Date – April 26) baseball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field

June 26 (First Contest Date – April 26)

“We all understand the physical and mental health benefits of getting our students back to a level of participation,” said VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun in a press release. “The Condensed Interscholastic Plan Leaves open the opportunity to play all sports in all three seasons if Virginia moves beyond Phase III and/or Phase III guidelines are revised and High Risk Activities are allowed.

“This plan also allows schools the opportunity to open the year and get school started and deal with issues such as schedules, academic plans, transportation, dealing with possible outbreaks of COVID in the school.”

Delaying fall sports until mid-February creates an especially-big conflict for a sport like volleyball, which has a very distinct high school season in the fall and club season in the spring.

“The VHSL will continue to work closely with the best available information and directives provided by the Governor, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).” Haun said.

The VHSL officially cancelled the 2020 spring sports season on March 20 and the end of the 2019-20 campaign on May 7. One week later, all offseason and summer activities were cancelled.

On June 22 the league issued guidelines for a return to sports.

