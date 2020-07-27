SwimTopia’s Meet Maestro: Run Free Virtual Meets In 2020

Courtesy: Swim Topia, a SwimSwam partner.

Try SwimTopia’s revolutionary meet software solution, Meet Maestro, for FREE through December 31, 2020

Life is hard enough during a pandemic, but running a swim meet doesn’t need to be. SwimTopia offers easy and fun virtual meets with Meet Maestro—allowing swimmers to race hard, enjoy good times, and make the most of our “new normal.”

Meet Maestro, SwimTopia‘s meet software solution, has been used by teams around the world to run hundreds of virtual meets this summer and thousands of meets since 2018. Meet Maestro was previously only available as part of SwimTopia’s team management platform. Starting today, Meet Maestro is now available separately, and for free!

We know this has been a tough year for swim teams, and we want to do our part to help teams get back in the water. To that end, we’re making Meet Maestro available free of charge through the end of 2020. Starting January 2021, the base price for Meet Maestro will be $150 per team, per year.

Try Meet Maestro for FREE

Meet Maestro is the perfect solution to quickly and easily set up a meet and capture times from any pool deck. Results from Meet Maestro will import seamlessly into USA Swimming’s new virtual meet simulator.

EXCEPTIONALLY EASY TO USE

Born out of decades of experience and frustration working with existing meet management software, Meet Maestro was created first and foremost to be intuitive. The result is meet software that is both easy to learn and a joy to use. Meet Maestro features a streamlined and modern user interface that saves time and all but eliminates the need for training.

“We have been using Meet Maestro to run our summer swim meets and have found the system to be truly intuitive. Our volunteers just sit down and get right to work with minimal direction from me.”

Heather U., Copperfield Dolphins

EXCITING LIVE MEET EXPERIENCE

Virtual meets provide a way to spread a swim meet across multiple pools and multiple days. By reducing the number of people on the pool deck, virtual meets enable a safe return to competition sooner than would otherwise be possible. Unlike other solutions where the results from each pool are recorded separately and are only combined and scored after all the swimming is done, Meet Maestro scores all results across all pools together in real-time. With the SwimTopia mobile app, parents can see live results and up-to-date team scores as soon as each swim event is completed at any pool participating in the virtual meet. As a result, virtual meets in Meet Maestro are much more exciting and fun to watch. Whether your team wishes to hold a head-to-head virtual matchup against another team or an internal time trial, Meet Maestro is here to support your needs.

“Our first virtual meet went perfectly. I cannot believe how wonderful Meet Maestro is to use.”

Meagan H., Governor’s Ranch

MORE THAN MEET MANAGEMENT

With support for record tracking, reusable meet templates with entry and scoring rules, and a full selection of flexible reports, Meet Maestro already includes most of the features you’ll ever need to host swim meets. Yet, Meet Maestro is much more than merely “meet management” software.

In addition to the features needed to host swim meets, Meet Maestro also includes everything you need to prepare for the meets your team competes in. This includes our Meet Entry Matrix™ to make selecting events for large groups of athletes quick and simple, and a super-smart, one-click automatic relay team generator.

Meet Maestro is compatible with the hardware you already own and other software you likely use. Running on Macs and PCs, as a desktop app or via a web browser, Meet Maestro makes it easier and cheaper to have multiple laptops on deck to eliminate bottlenecks. Meet Maestro works with a variety of timing system options which today includes stopwatches and the CTS Dolphin Wireless timing system, and in the near future will include touchpad-based timing systems and more. Meet Maestro reads and writes a variety of file formats, including proprietary formats not usually supported by other solutions, making it easy to exchange data with other swim software with maximum compatibility.

FREE UNTIL JANUARY 2021

Create a free Meet Maestro account by visiting https://signup.swimtopia.com/maestro.

No payment information is required. All functionality is free to use until the end of this year. In January 2021 the base price for Meet Maestro will be $150 per team, per year. At that time, we’ll reach out to set up billing. There is no risk and no obligation.

We’re looking forward to helping you get your swimmers racing again!

About SwimTopia & Meet Maestro: Launched in 2011 with a focus on ease-of-use and exceptional support, SwimTopia helps summer and high school swim teams save time and increase fundraising with a modern, cloud-based software platform providing web content management, electronic commerce, online registration, volunteer coordination, team communications, online swim meet entries, meet management, and more. Meet Maestro is SwimTopia’s online meet management platform that runs on any computer. Meet Maestro’s modern interface is intuitive and easy to learn, offering you the flexibility to run your meets how you want to. SwimTopia is the flagship product of Austin-based Team Topia Inc.