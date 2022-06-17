Nathan Szobota Posts 2:06.52 200 Back, Tied for 21st All-Time in 13-14 Age Group

2022 NOVA Senior Classic

June 10-12, 2022

NOVA Aquatics – Regency, Richmond, Va.

Results: “NOVA Senior Classic” on Meet Mobile

Nathan Szobota continued his rise up the all-time age group rankings with two more personal bests at the 2022 NOVA Senior Classic last weekend in Richmond, Virginia.

The 14-year-old NOVA of Virginia swimmer clocked a 2:06.52 in the 200-meter backstroke, breaking the Virginia record while moving into a tie for 29th all-time in the boys 13-14 age group. Szobota achieved a Summer Junior National cut with a time that was nearly a second quicker than his previous best from last month’s Eastern Zone Long Course Super Sectionals in Richmond, where he set nine personal bests.

He also placed 1st in the 800 free in 8:27.76, moving from 75th to 53rd all-time in his age group. His previous best from last month (8:30.12) had catapulted him into the top-100 by shaving nearly 15 seconds off his prior mark from January (8:44.99). It’s been a big year so far for Szobota, who placed 2nd at the 5k Junior Nationals in April to qualify for September’s World Junior Open Water Championships in Beau Vallon, Seychelles.

Among the other standout performers was Josephine Fuller, a rising sophomore at the University of Tennessee who won all three events she raced over the weekend. The 19-year-old posted a 1:01.70 in the 100-meter backstroke, just .42 seconds slower than her personal best from April’s International Team Trials. Fuller was a finalist in the 100-yard back at this year’s SEC Championships as a freshman.

Fuller also placed 1st in the 200 back with a 2:14.60 – three seconds slower than her personal best – and 1st in the 100 fly with a 1:02.76 that was less than a second off her previous best.

15-year-old Elle Scott dropped nearly 10 seconds from her 400 IM, finishing in 5:02.36 to claim first place. The NOVA swimmer also set a new personal best with a runner-up finish in the 200 IM in 2:20.64.

16-year-old Ryan Hufford set a new personal best by more than half a second in the 50 free with a time of 24.96, touching third behind 18-year-old Henry Gwyer and 26-year-old Kevin Masctracci. Hufford also placed 2nd in the 100 back with an even 1:00.00.