SwimSwam’s Predicted World Championship Medal Table Based On Our Previews

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Budapest, Hungary
- Duna Arena
- LCM (50-meter format)
- Meet Central
- Preview Index
- Full Aquatics Schedule
- How To Watch
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Official SwimSwam Pick’em Contest
In the weeks leading up to the 2022 World Championships, which are now just hours away, we’ve been providing in-depth event-by-event previews, predicting which swimmers and nations will reach the podium in Budapest.
See all of our previews here.
Now that it’s just about time for the swimmers to take to the blocks, here’s how our projected medal table looks based on the previews:
PROJECTED MEDAL TABLE
Note: Pool swimming only
|Rank
|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|USA
|20
|13
|11
|44
|2
|Australia
|6
|6
|5
|17
|3
|China
|3
|2
|2
|7
|4
|Germany
|3
|2
|5
|5
|Great Britain
|2
|3
|3
|8
|6
|Sweden
|2
|1
|3
|7
|Italy
|1
|4
|4
|9
|8
|Japan
|1
|4
|2
|7
|9
|Canada
|1
|3
|5
|9
|10
|Hungary
|1
|1
|2
|4
|t-11
|Hong Kong
|1
|1
|2
|t-11
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|2
|13
|Brazil
|2
|2
|14
|France
|1
|2
|3
|15
|Romania
|1
|1
|t-16
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|t-16
|Poland
|1
|1
*After a preview was published we learned Ahmed Hafnaoui would not be competing in Budapest.
To no one’s surprise, the United States comes out on top with a bullet, earning nearly half (20 out of 42) of the gold medals and 44 total.
Australia, facing a few key absences at the competition, comes out with six gold, 17 total medals, while China emerges third on the medal table while Italy and Canada are tied for the third-most medals with nine (table ranks countries based on gold medals).
How do these standings compare to past competitions?
Before diving into that, we first need to acknowledge how some of those missing swimmers eluded to above impacts things. Australia is missing Ariarne Titmus and Emma McKeon, who combined for six individual medals in Tokyo, and Great Britain is without Adam Peaty and Duncan Scott, who were in the hunt for five individual golds combined in Budapest.
In addition to the individual medals, all four of those swimmers being absent leaves a hole their country needs to fill on relays, particularly so for Great Britain.
On top of that, the entire Russian contingent isn’t competing. At the 2019 Worlds, Russia put up 16 medals, the third-most of any nation. At last year’s Olympics, which has seven fewer events than Worlds, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) only won five medals, however.
2019 World Championship Medal Table (Pool Swimming)
|Rank
|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|United States
|14
|8
|5
|27
|2
|Australia
|5
|9
|5
|19
|3
|Hungary
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Russia
|3
|7
|6
|16
|5
|Italy
|3
|2
|3
|8
|6
|China
|3
|2
|2
|7
|7
|Great Britain
|3
|1
|3
|7
|8
|Japan
|2
|2
|2
|6
|9
|Canada
|2
|0
|6
|8
|10
|Sweden
|1
|2
|2
|5
|11
|South Africa
|1
|1
|2
|4
|12
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|Brazil
|0
|3
|2
|5
|
14
|Greece
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Netherlands
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Norway
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Switzerland
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ukraine
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|France
|0
|0
|2
|2
|
20
|Egypt
|0
|0
|1
|1
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|1
|1
Clearly, the U.S. comes out with a significantly higher number of medals in our 2022 projections than what actually happened in 2019.
But it’s actually pretty close to 2017, where the U.S. picked up 18 gold medals and 38 overall.
In Tokyo, the Americans actually won more medals (30) than they did in Gwangju despite there being seven fewer medal events.
Tokyo 2020 Medal Table (Pool Swimming)
|Rank
|NOC
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|United States
|11
|10
|9
|30
|2
|Australia
|9
|3
|8
|20
|3
|Great Britain
|4
|3
|1
|8
|4
|China
|3
|2
|1
|6
|5
|ROC
|2
|2
|1
|5
|6
|Japan
|2
|1
|0
|3
|7
|Canada
|1
|3
|2
|6
|
8
|Hungary
|1
|1
|0
|2
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|10
|Tunisia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Italy
|0
|2
|6
|6
|
12
|Hong Kong
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Netherlands
|0
|2
|0
|2
|14
|Ukraine
|0
|1
|1
|2
|
15
|France
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Sweden
|0
|1
|0
|1
|
17
|Brazil
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Germany
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|2
|2
|
20
|Denmark
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Finland
|0
|0
|1
|1
The U.S. won 11 gold medals in 35 events at the Olympics (31.4%), and we project them to win 20 of 44 in Budapest (45.5%).
If we take remove Russia, Titmus, and South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker from the Olympic results, the Americans would get bumped up to 15 gold medals, winning roughly 42.9 percent of the events. That falls much closer in line with our projected medal table.
So does SwimSwam have a bit of an American bias? Perhaps. But maybe not as much as it might look like sometimes.
We’ve gone heavy on some of the best swimmers of this era in the U.S., with Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky and Lilly King combining for 10 individual gold medals. With Russia out, we’ve also predicted the U.S. men to sweep the backstrokes, which is hard to argue against.
Given Australia’s missing pieces, we project them to do reasonably well, and we’re also predicting Germany’s distance freestylers to carry them to the top end of the medal table.
Overall, 12 different nations were picked to win at least one gold. Gwangju also had 12, and Tokyo had 10.
GBR winning more medals than 2019 without Peaty, Dawson or Scott feels extremely optimistic to me. Possible, which says a good deal about how our depth has improved in the last few years, but still very optimistic.
The ‘year after the Olympics’ WC are always a bit odd…….retirements, swimmers taking a break, newcomers stepping up, experienced swimmers experimenting etc….
Here’s hoping the medals are distributed a little more widely than this. (But maybe not with commonwealth games coming up soon) 44 is a lot. .
My thoughts:
Does SwimSwam have an American bias? Yes. But I don’t think that’s impacted on these medal predictions much. I see it play out more in the way swimmers are ranked. For example, Erika Brown being ranked #71 when she was 20th and 28th in the world in her only two competitive events, while swimmers who literally beat her handily in both of those events and were Olympic champions on WR breaking relays (Eg both Meg Harris and Anna Hopkin) were ranked below her.
USA topped the medal table in Tokyo, and they were very likely to top the medal table here even if this were a ‘normal’ year and all Tokyo Olympians competed. But on top of that,… Read more »
Great summary. Sigh. It will be good to hear some other national anthems occasionally. And we should do.
The US were always gonna benefit the most from various stars and Russia being absent because they have contenders in nearly every event and usually someone sitting on the podium even when they don’t win the gold.
We will always get some surprises and shocks that’s what makes predictions so hard!
44 medals is incredibly optimistic. Given the odd 2.5 years we’ve experienced, I’m expecting a lot of wild card performances this week, especially from some of the under-the-radar swimming nations. USA will clean up and lead the count for sure, but anything above 40 would be mind blowing even with Russia and various stars sitting out.