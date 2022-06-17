Lila Heffernan, Hayden Ghufran Hit Junior Nationals Cuts at Summer Sanders Meet

2022 SN Summer Sanders LCM SR+

June 10-12

Roseville Aquatics Complex, Roseville, California

Results: “2022 SN Summer Sanders LCM SR+ Meet”

16-year-old Lila Heffernan of North Bay Aquatics achieved her first two Junior Nationals cuts among five 1st-place finishes last weekend at the SN Summer Sanders LCM SR+ Meet in Roseville, California.

Heffernan first went under the Junior Nationals time standard with a 26.39 in the 50 free – 1.38 seconds faster than her previous best – before following it up the next day with a 56.92 in the 100 free, 2.04 seconds quicker than her previous best. The Napa native also topped the podium in the 200 free (2:06.19), 200 IM (2:22.63), and 400 IM (5:02.04), all personal bests. Heffernan had the most individual points at the meet with 136, but her North Bay Aquatics squad still placed 2nd in the women’s standings behind Sierra Marlins Swim Team.

Hayden Ghufran of DART Swimming also earned a pair of Junior Nationals cuts with new personal bests in the 50 free (23.71) and 100 free (51.87). The 18-year-old Arizona commit was close behind Heffernan with 127 individual points thanks to five 1st-place finishes. Ghufran also posted a personal best in the 200-meter back (2:08.61) that shaved more than 10 seconds off his previous best from 2019.

DART teammate Brandon Ha also had an impressive meet as the 14-year-old put together some significant time drops in the finals on his way to two 2nd-place finishes and a 3rd-place finish. Ha went 1.47 seconds faster than his personal best from the 100 fly prelims, 2.87 seconds faster than his personal best from the 200 IM prelims, and 4.18 seconds faster than his personal best from prelims in the 200 fly. His 100 fly time (56.09) achieved the Summer Juniors standard while his 200 fly time (2:06.64) went under the Futures cut. 12-year-old DART teammate Jaydison Dacuycuy hit the ‘AAAA’ time standard in the 200 breast with a 2:35.21.

Texas A&M commit Brendan Studdert tallied five runner-up finishes to help Blue Tide Aquatics place 2nd among men’s teams. He set personal bests in the 100 free (52.10), 200 IM (2:08.40), and 200 back (2:06.69), the latter coming in under the Junior Nationals cut thanks to a .97-second improvement from last August. Studdert’s 200 IM time was just .11 seconds from the Junior Nationals standard while 1st-place finisher Reid Brophy of Neptune Swimming achieved the cut with a 2:08.16.

In the 100 and 200 back, Studdert finished behind rising University of Texas sophomore Nathan Quarterman, whose 2:03.15 in the 200 back took 1.85 seconds off the personal best he had just set in prelims. The 19-year-old backstroke specialist was about a second off his previous best in the 100 back. Nathan’s brother, 17-year-old Tyler Quarterman, posted impressive time drops across the board. Tyler trimmed 2.12 seconds off his 100 free (54.46), 6.27 seconds off his 200 free (1:57.80), 12.11 seconds off his 400 free, 2.72 seconds off his 100 back (58.43), 4.12 seconds off his 200 back (2:07.01), and 20.67 seconds off his 400 IM (4:40.03).

Marre Gattnar of North Bay Aquatics registered seven personal bests over the weekend. After setting the North Coast Section (NCS) record in the 100-yard back last month, the 16-year-old clocked his first sub-1:00 swim in the 100-meter back while also placing 3rd in the 50 free in 24:.07.

On the girls side, Ava Chavez helped her Sierra Marlins Swim Team triumph on the women’s side by winning the 400 free in 4:28.86. The 16-year-old Cal commit also dropped more than three seconds off her previous best in the 100 breast with a 1:16.35. Chavez placed 3rd in the 200-yard free at last month’s CIF State Championships. 12-year-old Mikayla Tan picked up a victory for DART Swimming in the 200 breast, taking 5.17 seconds off her previous best with a 2:36.06. Tan placed 2nd in the 100 breast with a 1:12.24, 3.78 seconds faster than her previous best.

Team scores, men

DART Swimming, 387 points Blue Tide Aquatics, 333 points Quicksilver Swimming, 285 points Sierra Marlins Swim Team, 231.5 points North Bay Aquatics, 206.5 points

Team scores, women

Sierra Marlins Swim Team, 417 points North Bay Aquatics, 349 points DART Swimming, 200 points Blue Tide Aquatics, 130 points Boise YMCA Swim Team, 127 points

Team scores, combined