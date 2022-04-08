USA Swimming Names 12 To World Junior Open Water Championship Roster

USA Swimming announced the 12 swimmers that will represent the U.S. at the 2022 FINA World Junior Open Water Championships on Thursday, with the competition set to run September 1-4 in Beau Vallon, Seychelles.

The athletes qualified for the team by virtue of their performances at the U.S. Open Water Nationals, which ran April 1-3 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

The U.S. roster features Tokyo Olympian Katie Grimes, along with four of her teammates from the Sandpipers of Nevada.

See the full roster and the events each swimmer will contest in Beau Vallon below:

U.S. Roster, 2022 World Junior Open Water Championships

Women

Men

The events at World Juniors are broken down into age categories, with 18-19 year-old athletes racing the 10K, 16-17 year-olds competing in the 7.5K and the 14-15 year-olds taking on the 5K.

“I’m excited to have this opportunity back on our schedule,” USA Swimming National Team Open Water Director Bryce Elser said. “We have not had a major international open water competition at the junior level since 2018, so this will be a great opportunity for our best swimmers to race the best athletes in the world in their respective age groups.

“Our junior athletes have been successful on the domestic stage in open water swimming for years, and I am looking forward to watching them display their talents on the international stage again.”

At the 2018 championships in Eilat, Israel, the United States won three medals, two gold and one bronze. Mariah Denigan is the lone swimmer on this year’s roster who also competed four years ago.