Natalie Hinds: “I really felt like I could finally finish the 2nd 50”

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS
- Tuesday July 26 – Saturday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
- Meet website
- Meet information
- Psych Sheet
- OMEGA Live Results
Reported by Michael Hamann.
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE
- World Record – 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)
- American Record – 52.04, Simone Manuel (2019)
- U.S. Open Record – 52.54, Simone Manuel (2018)
- LC Nationals Record – 52.54, Simone Manuel (2018)
- World Junior Record – 52.70, Penny Oleksiak (2016)
Top 8 finishers:
- Natalie Hinds (Gator Swim Club): 53.53
- Gretchen Walsh (Nashville Aquatic Club): 53.86
- Gabi Albiero (Louisville): 54.39
- Mallory Comerford (Triton): 54.51
- Lillie Nordmann (Alto Swim Club): 54.57
- Erin Gemmell (Nation’s Capital): 54.62
- Erika Palaez (Eagle Aquatics): 54.69
- Chloe Stepanek (Long Island): 54.71
Natalie Hinds defender her top qualifying spot from the morning, winning the national title with a 53.53. She was challenged by Gretchen Walsh, who was out extremely fast in lane 1. Walsh faded down the final 15 meters, but still finished in a 53.86 for the silver.