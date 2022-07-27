Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Natalie Hinds: “I really felt like I could finally finish the 2nd 50”

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Reported by Michael Hamann.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

  • World Record – 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)
  • American Record – 52.04, Simone Manuel (2019)
  • U.S. Open Record – 52.54, Simone Manuel (2018)
  • LC Nationals Record – 52.54, Simone Manuel (2018)
  • World Junior Record – 52.70, Penny Oleksiak (2016)

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Natalie Hinds (Gator Swim Club): 53.53
  2. Gretchen Walsh (Nashville Aquatic Club): 53.86
  3. Gabi Albiero (Louisville): 54.39
  4. Mallory Comerford (Triton): 54.51
  5. Lillie Nordmann (Alto Swim Club): 54.57
  6. Erin Gemmell (Nation’s Capital): 54.62
  7. Erika Palaez (Eagle Aquatics): 54.69
  8. Chloe Stepanek (Long Island): 54.71

Natalie Hinds defender her top qualifying spot from the morning, winning the national title with a 53.53. She was challenged by Gretchen Walsh, who was out extremely fast in lane 1. Walsh faded down the final 15 meters, but still finished in a 53.86 for the silver.

