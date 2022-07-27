Nicholas Castella Clinches 100 Free Victory At EYOF

2022 EUROPEAN YOUTH OLYMPIC FESTIVAL

The action continued into day three of the 2022 European Youth Olympic Festival in Slovakia, with 15-year-old Nicholas Castella of Denmark diving in for his first individual event.

The young phenom was off his personal best in the boys’ 100m freestyle but still held his own for the gold, ultimately clocking a time of 51.13 for the win. Behind him was Loreno Ballarati of Italy who snagged silver in 51.38 while Hungary’s Zoltan Bagi rounded out the top 3 in 51.42.

As for Castella, the teen has already rocked a lifetime best of 50.78 in April of this year, so tonight’s effort wasn’t too far off that result. We’ll see the Dane also race his bread-and-butter 200m free here later in the meet.

Although Ukraine’s Mykola Kotenko came close this evening, but no one in the boys’ 200m butterfly final cracked the 2:00 threshold. Kotenko stopped the clock in 2:00.24 to take the victory and give his nation another medal in tonight’s tally.

Italy’s Lucia Principi was a highlight of the girls’ races as she produced the winning time of 2:30.66 in the women’s 200m breast. That was enough to keep Slovenian Ninja Gerdej in the silver medal position in 2:31.90 while Germany’s Lena Ludwig was another 1+ second behind in 2:33.38 for the bronze.

The Lithuanian girls clinched the 400m free relay title in 3:51.59 while the boys’ title was captured by Italy in a final time of 3:24.14.