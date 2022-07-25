Hungary & Turkey Kick Off European Youth Olympic Festival With Victories

2022 EUROPEAN YOUTH OLYMPIC FESTIVAL

July 25th – July 30th (swimming)

Banská Bystrica, Slovakia

LCM (50m)

There were just 2 finals to kick things off at the 2022 European Youth Olympic Festival, as we saw the women’s 400m IM and men’s 400m free contested here in Slovakia.

Hungary’s Tamara Elekes got it done for gold in the former, stopping the clock in a time of 4:52.69. That was enough to beat out runner-up Martine Damborg of Denmark by over 2 seconds, with Damborg touching in 4:54.82. Rounding out the top 3 was Noelle Benkler of Germany who earned bronze in 4:54.94.

As for the men’s 400m free, it was Turkish swimmer Tolga Temiz‘s time to shine, posting a winning effort of 3:52.99. That narrowly defeated Filippo Bertoni of Italy who touched only a fingernail behind in 3:53.02 as the silver medalist.

Germany got on the board, courtesy of Arne Shubert who took the bronze in 3:54.21 in the tight race.

With the competition still very early, we see Hungary atop the overall swimming medal table, tied with Turkey.