2022 European Youth Olympic Festival Kicks Off Monday

2022 EUROPEAN YOUTH OLYMPIC FESTIVAL

July 25th – July 30th (swimming)

Banská Bystrica, Slovakia

LCM (50m)

The XVI Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) is set to kick off in Banská Bystrica, Slovakia Monday, July 25th. Pool swimming, one of eleven sports comprising the biannual event’s schedule, is set to end on July 3oth.

The EYOF is a biannual, multi-sport event in which athletes aged 14-18 can participate. Across all of 2022 EYOF, there is a total of 11 sports on the schedule, with nearly 2300 athletes ready to represent 48 different countries from 24 to 30 July 2022.

Originally slated for July 24th – August 1st of 2021, the EYOF was moved to this year in order to avoid an overlap with the rescheduled 2020 Olympic Games. As such, the last time this event was held was in 2019, with the likes of two-time world champion David Popovici of Romania, Ilya Borodin of Russia, Hubert Kos of Hungary and Evgeniia Chikunova of Russia among the participants.

Russia topped the overall swimming. medal 3 years ago, claiming 18 medals including 14 gold. Great Britain was also on the board with 18 medals in all, although the nation wrangled up just 6 gold. Turkey, Italy and Romania represented the rest of the top 5 countries.

Swimming Medal Table (top 5) at 2019 EYOF