Years-Long Defamation Case Settled in Landmark Decision for Youth Sports

In 2014, Nathan McGuire, the former girls’ basketball coach at Woodbury High in Minnesota, filed a defamation lawsuit against Julie Bowlin, the mother of a former players. The suit alleged that Bowlin made false accusations about him that cost him his job as coach and jeopardized his career as a kindergarten teacher.

Eight years after the initial filing and three years after the state Supreme Court reviewed the lawsuit, it has finally been settled on the day it was scheduled to go to trial. Bowen agreed to pay a settlement of $50,000. She also signed a three-page letter than admits the claims she made about McGuire are false.

Bowlin’s daughter played for McGuire as a seventh-grader. In the fall of 2013, she followed him to Woodbury High as a freshman. After a preseason scrimmage, Bowen was angry that McGuire wouldn’t guarantee her daughter varsity playing time. Her daughter never played a game for Woodbury High and left in December 2013. However, Bowen was still upset. She began a campaign against McGuire, with the suit saying she told “at least one person she planned to ‘take [him] down.'”

In the signed letter, she acknowledges she lied to the Woodbury High School Athletics Booster Club, saying that McGuire had been fired from his previous coaching position because of parental complaints. She also admits her accusations of bullying, harassment, manipulation, and inappropriate touching by McGuire at both coaching jobs were false. Finally, she admits to recruiting other parents to sign a letter of complaint that pushed the Minnesota Department of Education to investigate his teaching career.

Woodbury High terminated McGuire’s contract as a result of the allegations. He was allowed to coach middle schoolers in the same district. However, when he applied for an assistant coaching job he was told he was banned from the district. In the letter, Bowlin confesses she told another parent McGuire could be fired from teaching too because he was “recently put in jail” for his behavior as a coach.

While this saga focuses on basketball, it impacts all youth sports. In 2019, this case led to a landmark ruling by the state Supreme Court that high school coaches are not public figures under the First Amendment. Thus, parents aren’t protected when making false claims against them.

That ruling reinstated McGuire’s lawsuit, after two district courts dismissed his claims. It did so on the grounds that coaching “is not an essential government function.”

With this decision and settlement, coaches of all sports in Minnesota are further protected from disgruntled parents. High courts in five other states have also ruled on this issue, with four of them agreeing with Minnesota’s verdict.

McGuire said “hopefully what we’ve done here will create safeguards for other coaches.” Now cleared of any wrongdoing by both the district and the state, McGuire hopes to return to coaching in Woodbury. Bowlin’s letter can be attached to his applications.